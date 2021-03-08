Stephen Curry sinks final shot to win All-Star 3-point contest

After a runner-up finish to 2020 Skills Challenge winner and fellow big man Bam Adebayo of Miami, Indiana’s Sabonis returned to win the title.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis hoists the trophy after winning the skills competition during NBA All-Star night Sunday, March 7, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com) Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

The 6-foot-11 Sabonis did not miss a pass or 3-point shot in elimination wins over Julius Randle of the New York Knicks and Luka Doncic of Dallas in the test of passing, ball-handling and shooting ability. Doncic fell behind by missing in his first two tests of his passing accuracy.

Sabonis beat Orlando’s 7-foot Nikola Vucevic in the matchup of big men for the skills title. Each missed two 3-point shots before Sabonis sank his third attempt and then clinched his fist in victory.

“It was fun,” Sabonis said. “I wanted to come out and make sure I got it done this time.”

Curry had 31 points in the first round to lead the contest. Also advancing were Jayson Tatum, with 25 points, and Conley, with 28.

Tatum led off the final round with 17 points while making only one shot from the “money ball” rack. Conley nearly duplicated his first-round total and it appeared it might be enough until Curry solidified his reputation as one of the top shooters in NBA history.

Portland’s Anfernee Simons won the Slam Dunk contest “with a kiss” at halftime.