Murray sets tone on offense and defense in win over Timberwolves

Trailing by 19 at halftime, the guard singlehandedly outscored the visitors in the third quarter of the come-from-behind 127-113 victory. Offensively, the career-high tying 41 points spoke volumes.

But Murray focused on his and the team’s defensive effort in the win in which Atlanta once trailed by 21 points.

“I love defense,” said Murray, who helped the team hold Minnesota to only 34 second-half points. “I take pride in it. It’s on me to try to bring the energy and be ready to go from the jump ball. I took accountability for some times when I wasn’t ready or something was going on mentally, but I get paid to do this. It’s my job. I want that challenge.”

As for Murray’s offensive performance, “he was attacking in the open court,” coach Quin Snyder said. “He scored at three levels: he got to the rim, he got to his mid-range and also shot threes, which says a lot about what he’s doing as a player offensively. I think it’s his spirit, as much as anything, that lifted our group.”

What went into Murray’s strong third frame? He said part of it comes from wanting to be a leader on the court and encouraging teammates to move on and control what they can control.

“(I want) to take the challenge each and every night and be that leader who sets the tone on defense and offense,” Murray said.

Having such a strong third quarter was just who Murray is as a competitive player, Snyder said. Next up for the Hawks - Wednesday at home against the Wizards.

His focus heading into the game?

“Stay hungry — not content, not comfortable,” Murray said. “Just staying hungry, wanting more and moving on.”