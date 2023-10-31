Murray sets tone on offense and defense in win over Timberwolves

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Atlanta Hawks
By
1 hour ago

Fans in State Farm Arena roared and raised their arms in celebration as Dejounte Murray sunk a three-pointer to end the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Timberwolves.

Trailing by 19 at halftime, the guard singlehandedly outscored the visitors in the third quarter of the come-from-behind 127-113 victory. Offensively, the career-high tying 41 points spoke volumes.

But Murray focused on his and the team’s defensive effort in the win in which Atlanta once trailed by 21 points.

“I love defense,” said Murray, who helped the team hold Minnesota to only 34 second-half points. “I take pride in it. It’s on me to try to bring the energy and be ready to go from the jump ball. I took accountability for some times when I wasn’t ready or something was going on mentally, but I get paid to do this. It’s my job. I want that challenge.”

As for Murray’s offensive performance, “he was attacking in the open court,” coach Quin Snyder said. “He scored at three levels: he got to the rim, he got to his mid-range and also shot threes, which says a lot about what he’s doing as a player offensively. I think it’s his spirit, as much as anything, that lifted our group.”

What went into Murray’s strong third frame? He said part of it comes from wanting to be a leader on the court and encouraging teammates to move on and control what they can control.

“(I want) to take the challenge each and every night and be that leader who sets the tone on defense and offense,” Murray said.

Having such a strong third quarter was just who Murray is as a competitive player, Snyder said. Next up for the Hawks - Wednesday at home against the Wizards.

His focus heading into the game?

“Stay hungry — not content, not comfortable,” Murray said. “Just staying hungry, wanting more and moving on.”

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza Strip4h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Alabama man charged with threatening Fulton DA, sheriff over Trump investigation
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Ga. allegedly asked judges to consider detaining special needs kids
10h ago

Credit: Special

Brunswick expansion to make Georgia home of U.S.’s largest auto port
10h ago

Credit: Special

Brunswick expansion to make Georgia home of U.S.’s largest auto port
10h ago

TIKTOK INFLUENCER
Move over, Michelin, Atlanta just got Keith Lee’d
2h ago
The Latest

Murray delivers for Hawks in convincing win over Timberwolves
2h ago
Hawks court for In-Season Tournament unveiled
12h ago
Hawks focus, execute in wire-to-wire win over Bucks
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
MONDAY’S WEATHER
One more day of near-80 temps before cold blast
18h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top