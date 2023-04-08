Key Hawks players to rest injuries in regular-season finale

The Hawks released their injury report for their regular-season finale Sunday, and several of the team’s key players have been ruled out for the game.
One who still might play, De’Andre Hunter, is listed as probable for the 1 p.m. game at Boston. Hunter is experiencing left knee soreness.
Five players were ruled out of the game: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness), Clint Capela (right calf tightness), John Collins (low back tightness), Dejounte Murray (left ankle soreness) and Trae Young (right groin soreness).
After Sunday, the Hawks move on to the NBA’s play-in tournament. The No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Hawks will play at the Miami Heat on Tuesday. The game time has not been announced.
