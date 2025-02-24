Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher playing through rookie whistle treatment and getting better

The moments alone on a basketball court at the Hawks' practice facility reminds him of playing on his childhood court in Lyon. It’s his sanctuary or his home away from home.

But all of that work helps the rookie to play freely and inject energy into a lineup when it begins to lag in the middle of games.

“I’m in a great environment with a lot of great coaches, and we’ve been working on a lot of stuff since the beginning,” Risacher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So, it’s nice to see that the all the work pays off in games. But yeah, I gotta be physical. I gotta be prepared to deal with contact. And yeah, when I drive.

“I don’t expect any calls because that’s not the player, the player that I am, but also because I know as a rookie, I’m not gonna get called all the time. So I just want to play as hard as I can. And hope that the work that I put in every day translates to the to the game.”

In 50 games this season, Risacher has averaged 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He’s done all of that averaging 2.2 free-throw attempts per game after driving to the basket an average of 3.5 times per game. This season alone, Risacher has scored 10 or more points without a free throw eight times.

But the 19-year-old truly has begun to get affirmation that all the work. Since returning from a left adductor injury, Risacher has averaged 15.4 points on efficient shooting splits. He’s made 51.3% of his overall shots and 50% of his 3-pointers.

“He’s getting better,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “And it doesn’t matter whether he’s having a really good game or he’s had a tough game, the things that you saw him do tonight, he’s all he’s done, all those previously, whether he’s making shots, getting out of transition to defend me. So I think the challenge for Zacch and for any player is to continue to become more consistent in those situations. Obviously, I have confidence in him.”