Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher playing through rookie whistle treatment and getting better

Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher knows he won’t always get the benefit of the whistle. That’s why the top overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft tries to take matters into his own hands by seeking ways to improve.
That’s why the rookie often is among the last to leave the Hawks' practice courts even after the routine post-training shots. Risacher works with Hawks assistant Ryan Schmidt, as well as player-development coaches, such as Ashton Smith, to constantly hone his skills of playing one or two feet near the basket.
Risacher goes through rep after rep of attacking the basket and playing through the contact from padded blocking guards. He will continue that work sometimes 15 to 20 minutes after his teammates have wrapped their own individual workouts. Sometimes the rookie keeps the practice going well after the coaches have finished for the day and remains the only player on the court.
The moments alone on a basketball court at the Hawks' practice facility reminds him of playing on his childhood court in Lyon. It’s his sanctuary or his home away from home.
But all of that work helps the rookie to play freely and inject energy into a lineup when it begins to lag in the middle of games.
“I’m in a great environment with a lot of great coaches, and we’ve been working on a lot of stuff since the beginning,” Risacher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So, it’s nice to see that the all the work pays off in games. But yeah, I gotta be physical. I gotta be prepared to deal with contact. And yeah, when I drive.
“I don’t expect any calls because that’s not the player, the player that I am, but also because I know as a rookie, I’m not gonna get called all the time. So I just want to play as hard as I can. And hope that the work that I put in every day translates to the to the game.”
In 50 games this season, Risacher has averaged 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He’s done all of that averaging 2.2 free-throw attempts per game after driving to the basket an average of 3.5 times per game. This season alone, Risacher has scored 10 or more points without a free throw eight times.
But the 19-year-old truly has begun to get affirmation that all the work. Since returning from a left adductor injury, Risacher has averaged 15.4 points on efficient shooting splits. He’s made 51.3% of his overall shots and 50% of his 3-pointers.
“He’s getting better,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “And it doesn’t matter whether he’s having a really good game or he’s had a tough game, the things that you saw him do tonight, he’s all he’s done, all those previously, whether he’s making shots, getting out of transition to defend me. So I think the challenge for Zacch and for any player is to continue to become more consistent in those situations. Obviously, I have confidence in him.”
