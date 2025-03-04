Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher named Eastern Conference rookie of the month

Hawks rookie forward Zaccharie Risacher keeps stacking up the accolades. The league named him the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for February on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old Lyon, France native, Risacher averaged 12.8 points last month. It’s the second most points per game among Eastern Conference rookies and third most among all rookies. He also averaged 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 47.4% overall and 44% of his 3-point shots.

Risacher, who turns 20 on April 8, also scored 10-plus points in 10 of the 12 games played last month to lead Eastern Conference rookies in the most such games.