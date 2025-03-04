Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher named Eastern Conference rookie of the month

Hawks rookie forward Zaccharie Risacher keeps stacking up the accolades. The league named him the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for February on Tuesday.
A 19-year-old Lyon, France native, Risacher averaged 12.8 points last month. It’s the second most points per game among Eastern Conference rookies and third most among all rookies. He also averaged 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 47.4% overall and 44% of his 3-point shots.
Risacher, who turns 20 on April 8, also scored 10-plus points in 10 of the 12 games played last month to lead Eastern Conference rookies in the most such games.
Among rookies, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft ranked second in total points (153), third in total made field goals (55), second in total made 3-pointers (22), ninth in field-goal percentage, fourth in 3-point field-goal percentage and 10th in free-throw percentage (77.8%).
Through 54 games, Risacher leads all Eastern Conference rookies in average points per game, with 11.7 points, rebounds per game (3.6) and assists per game (1.3). He also leads rookies in the East with total points (631), made field goals (235), made free throws (82). He has made the third most 3-pointers (79).
Hawks coach Quin Snyder often has spoken about how Risacher’s progress this season will have peaks and valleys. But the rookie has remained poised throughout it all, earning a nod to the NBA’s Rising Stars showcase at last month’s All-Star weekend.
