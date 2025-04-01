Breaking: Atlanta rapper Young Scooter died after cutting leg on wood fence, medical examiner says
Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher named back-to-back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

Atlanta Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher (10) goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By
59 minutes ago

The Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award will remain in Atlanta. On Tuesday, the NBA named Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played during March.

The Hawks’ 19-year-old won the award last month and became the only rookie in the NBA this season to win in consecutive months.

Last month, Risacher averaged a career-best 16.3 points while making 53.3% of his overall shots from the floor and 39.3% of his buckets from 3. He also averaged 3.8 rebounds and one assist. He is the only rookie this season to average at least 16.0 points on 50%-or-better from the floor in a single month. The Lyon, France native was also the only player in the NBA during March to average at least 16.0 points on .530/.390/.730 shooting splits (min. 10 games played).

The rookie ended March on a high note, scoring a career-high 36 points in the Hawks 145-124 win over the Bucks on Sunday. He is the only Eastern Conference rookie to score 36 points in a game. It’s the second-most amongst all rookies.

Risacher’s surge helped lead the Hawks to a 9-5 record in March, the most wins in a single month since March 2022 (11). It’s the second time this season the Hawks have had a 60% or better winning percentage, with the last time coming in December (8-4, .667). It’s the first time since the 2015-16 season the Hawks have had multiple months in the same season with a winning percentage of at least 60%, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The NBA named Spurs guard and Covington, Ga. native Stephon Castle as its Western Conference Rookie of the Month.

