Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher named back-to-back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

The Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award will remain in Atlanta. On Tuesday, the NBA named Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played during March.

The Hawks’ 19-year-old won the award last month and became the only rookie in the NBA this season to win in consecutive months.

Last month, Risacher averaged a career-best 16.3 points while making 53.3% of his overall shots from the floor and 39.3% of his buckets from 3. He also averaged 3.8 rebounds and one assist. He is the only rookie this season to average at least 16.0 points on 50%-or-better from the floor in a single month. The Lyon, France native was also the only player in the NBA during March to average at least 16.0 points on .530/.390/.730 shooting splits (min. 10 games played).