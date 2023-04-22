X

Hawks report podcast: Home cooking helps Hawks past Celtics in Game 3

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Hawks beat reporter Lauren Williams and AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer recap the Hawks’ 130-122 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Hear from head coach Quin Snyder and Dejounte Murray as well.

Please follow the Hawks Report from The AJC on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcherAmazon MusiciHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

For more podcasts, check out the AJC show page.

