Hawks making it easy for Terance Mann to adjust to new surroundings

“I had to meet them on the road,” Mann said. “We came here for like, a couple hours, and then we had to fly out to Washington. So, that was kind of difficult; I was just kind of figuring out what to pack and stuff like that. But I got a team, so, you know, they helped me out.”

But Mann also has his new teammates who have helped him to get up to speed with the Hawks’ system. While some fundamental concepts may have some similarities to what the Clippers ran, the terminology is far from familiar to Mann. So, he’s leaned on his teammates and coaches to get up to speed.

“A lot different,” Mann said. “A lot different -- different pace, different players, obviously, different personnel. So, you know, I just got to get adjusted to that.”

One of the biggest adjustments is the terminology for the different pick-and-roll actions and coverages within the Hawks playbook.

But the locker room has welcomed in Mann, Caris LeVert and Georges Niang, making the acclimation process much easier.

“We got a lot of different characters on this team,” Mann said. “So, it’s hard to just pinpoint one person, but I think the locker room, you know, it’s a really good locker room, upbeat, positive vibe. So it’s fun to be a part of.”