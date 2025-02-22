Hawks making it easy for Terance Mann to adjust to new surroundings

For the first time in his six-year career, new Hawks guard Terance Mann knows what it’s like to live through an NBA trade. After spending much of his career with the Clippers, Mann is beginning to find his place with the Hawks.
The team acquired Mann at the trade deadline earlier this month and it began a whirlwind of actions for the 28-year-old. The Hawks were just about to embark on a three-game road trip and he couldn’t completely begin the process of packing up his life.
Fortunately, Mann has a team of people who could kick-start the operation of moving his life back to the East Coast.
“I had to meet them on the road,” Mann said. “We came here for like, a couple hours, and then we had to fly out to Washington. So, that was kind of difficult; I was just kind of figuring out what to pack and stuff like that. But I got a team, so, you know, they helped me out.”
But Mann also has his new teammates who have helped him to get up to speed with the Hawks’ system. While some fundamental concepts may have some similarities to what the Clippers ran, the terminology is far from familiar to Mann. So, he’s leaned on his teammates and coaches to get up to speed.
“A lot different,” Mann said. “A lot different -- different pace, different players, obviously, different personnel. So, you know, I just got to get adjusted to that.”
One of the biggest adjustments is the terminology for the different pick-and-roll actions and coverages within the Hawks playbook.
But the locker room has welcomed in Mann, Caris LeVert and Georges Niang, making the acclimation process much easier.
“We got a lot of different characters on this team,” Mann said. “So, it’s hard to just pinpoint one person, but I think the locker room, you know, it’s a really good locker room, upbeat, positive vibe. So it’s fun to be a part of.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Injury to Victor Wembanyama opens door for Hawks’ Dyson Daniels to win major award
A guard has won the defensive player-of-the-year award once in the past 26 seasons, and Daniels is making a case to be the first since Marcus Smart in the 2021-22 season.
Hawks' Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher recount All-Star experiences
Though their attention has shifted to making the team’s push toward the postseason, Young and Risacher shared some of their takeaways and memories from the weekend.
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray
This Republican says Georgia needs migrants in the workforce
A Republican-backed bill in the Georgia General Assembly would advocate for Georgia businesses seeking legal migrant workers.
In 1961, Malcolm X took an eye-opening trip to Atlanta
Malcolm X had been a public critic of King and rejected the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s direction on race relations.
What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday
A fan’s guide to traffic, parking, safety and weather for the first Atlanta United match of the season with an expected sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.