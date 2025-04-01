Hawks guard Dyson Daniels wins second Defensive Player of Month award

For the second time this season, the NBA recognized Hawks guard Dyson Daniels as the best defensive player for a month. On Tuesday, the league announced Daniels as the Defensive Player of the Month for March.

Daniels earned the first-ever Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month for October/November and became the second player to earn multiple honors, regardless of conference.

He finished last month with a league-high 46 total steals, 14 more than the next closest player Kings guard Keon Ellis (32). Daniles had 17 more than the next closest Eastern Conference player, Knicks forward OG Anunoby (29). He had more steals last month than 393 players have total for the entire season (45 steals or fewer).