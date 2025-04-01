Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks guard Dyson Daniels wins second Defensive Player of Month award

Charlotte Hornets guard Marcus Garrett (28) and Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) fight for a loose ball during the second half in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta Hawks won 123-110 over Charlotte Hornets. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Charlotte Hornets guard Marcus Garrett (28) and Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) fight for a loose ball during the second half in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta Hawks won 123-110 over Charlotte Hornets. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
48 minutes ago

For the second time this season, the NBA recognized Hawks guard Dyson Daniels as the best defensive player for a month. On Tuesday, the league announced Daniels as the Defensive Player of the Month for March.

Daniels earned the first-ever Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month for October/November and became the second player to earn multiple honors, regardless of conference.

He finished last month with a league-high 46 total steals, 14 more than the next closest player Kings guard Keon Ellis (32). Daniles had 17 more than the next closest Eastern Conference player, Knicks forward OG Anunoby (29). He had more steals last month than 393 players have total for the entire season (45 steals or fewer).

A Bendigo, Australia, native who is known as ‘The Great Barrier Thief,’ Daniels led the NBA in total “stocks” (51: 46 steals, five blocks), deflections (75) and loose balls recovered (22). He had a steal-to-personal foul ratio of 1.58 last month, becoming the first player since Stephen Curry (November 2015) to have a steal-to-foul ratio of 1.5-or-better in a single month, according to Elias Sports.

Daniels, who turned 22 on March 17, recorded his 200th steal of the season in the Hawks win over the 76ers on March 23. With that steal, he became the youngest player since at least the 1973-74 season to have 200 steals in a single season. He is just the fifth player to do so before turning 23 years old, joining Magic Johnson, Chris Paul, Isiah Thomas and Dudley Bradley. He also became just the third player since 2000 to tally 200-plus thefts in a single season, joining Chris Paul (2008-09, 2007-08) and Allen Iverson (2002-03).

With 261 total stocks, Daniels is on pace to be the first guard to lead the NBA in total stocks since Michael Jordan in 1987-88. Jordan was named the Defensive Player of the Year that season.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

An injured Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, center, sits on the bench between teammates Dwight Powell, left, and Max Christie (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Dallas, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has surgery for torn ACL in his left knee

Budenholzer doesn't expect Durant to be available throughout Suns' 3-game trip

1h ago

Bucks say Damian Lillard has deep vein thrombosis in his right calf

The Latest

Atlanta Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher (10) goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher named back-to-back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

Expect nothing less than 200% effort from Hawks Zaccharie Risacher

Hawks’ Trae Young explain his reasons for taking job with the Oklahoma Sooners

Featured

People join a rally in support for U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees on Tuesday afternoon, April 1, 2025, at the Atlanta headquarters after federal cuts triggered significant layoffs. (Photo: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Mass layoffs underway at Atlanta-based CDC

Public health experts say the CDC cuts could represent generational damage to health research and the elimination of infectious diseases.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank discusses his hourlong phone call with Kirk Cousins

“I had a long and impactful conversation with him,” the Atlanta Falcons owner said at the NFL annual meeting on Tuesday.

Atlanta rapper Young Scooter died after cutting leg on wood fence, medical examiner says

New details still have investigators asking questions about the death of the rapper, who police say died after falling while running from officers responding to a 911 call.