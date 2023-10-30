Hawks court for In-Season Tournament unveiled

It will be easy to tell when the Hawks are playing the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

The NBA unveiled the official courts for the inaugural In-Season Tournament, including the one that will be used by the Hawks, on Monday.

The tournament begins on Friday with the Knicks visiting the Bucks. The Hawks start on Nov. 14 at the Pistons.

The courts will be used for group plays and quarterfinals. The similar looking courts represent the first time the NBA has implemented an alternate court for all 30 teams. It will also be the first team any NBA team has played on a fully painted court with no woodgrain details.

The Celtics, Bulls, Lakers, Pelicans and Trail Blazers will play on an alternate court for the first time in the history of their franchises.

The courts feature:

* Edge-to-edge full paint

* A large NBA Cup logo at center court

* NBA Cup silhouettes in the lanes

* Team logos across the NBA Cup at center court and on the baselines

The Hawks home games in the In-Season Tournament will be against the 76ers (Nov. 17) and Pacers (Nov. 21). The end at Cavaliers (Nov. 28).

The single-elimination knockout rounds begin with the quarterfinals (Dec. 4 and 5), also played in team markets. The tournament culminates at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the Semifinals (Dec. 7) and Championship (Dec. 9).

