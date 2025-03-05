Hawks coach Quin Snyder misses matchup versus the Bucks

Hawks coach Quin Snyder will not be on the sidelines when the team faces the Bucks on Tuesday night.

The team announced prior to tipoff that Snyder would not coach the game because of flu-like symptoms. Hawks assistant Igor Kokoskov would serve as acting head coach for the matchup.

Snyder did make it to the arena on Tuesday night, going through his usual pregame media availability. But upon entering the news conference, Snyder appeared redder in the face than usual and his answers to questions were shorter.