Hawks coach Quin Snyder misses matchup versus the Bucks

Hawks coach Quin Snyder will not be on the sidelines when the team faces the Bucks on Tuesday night.
The team announced prior to tipoff that Snyder would not coach the game because of flu-like symptoms. Hawks assistant Igor Kokoskov would serve as acting head coach for the matchup.
Snyder did make it to the arena on Tuesday night, going through his usual pregame media availability. But upon entering the news conference, Snyder appeared redder in the face than usual and his answers to questions were shorter.
Kokoskov has handled some of the team’s head coaching duties prior to Snyder’s absence. The Hawks assistant took over midway through a game last season when officials ejected Snyder in the second quarter of the 123-121 loss to the Raptors.
The Hawks have a 2-1 record in the season series against the Bucks.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds
Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.
Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear
Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.
MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally
Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.