Hawks coach Quin Snyder misses matchup versus the Bucks

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder reacts during their win against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena, Monday, February, 24, 2025, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 98-86. (Jason Getz / AJC)

33 minutes ago

Hawks coach Quin Snyder will not be on the sidelines when the team faces the Bucks on Tuesday night.

The team announced prior to tipoff that Snyder would not coach the game because of flu-like symptoms. Hawks assistant Igor Kokoskov would serve as acting head coach for the matchup.

Snyder did make it to the arena on Tuesday night, going through his usual pregame media availability. But upon entering the news conference, Snyder appeared redder in the face than usual and his answers to questions were shorter.

Kokoskov has handled some of the team’s head coaching duties prior to Snyder’s absence. The Hawks assistant took over midway through a game last season when officials ejected Snyder in the second quarter of the 123-121 loss to the Raptors.

The Hawks have a 2-1 record in the season series against the Bucks.

