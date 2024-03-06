Hawks cap New York road trip with win over Knicks

He made all but five of his 17 overall field goal attempts, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers. He tried not to overcomplicate things, focusing on making simple plays that netted the team high-percentage shots. He looked to attack and use his speed and ability to get out in transition, with 27 percent of his points coming off of the fastbreak.

“Jalen across the board, his defensive rebounding is really important for us,” Snyder said. “And his ability to playmake as well. So it’s got to get him to keep his feet in the lane a little bit, but he’s good enough passer that he finds people, too.”

Johnson finished with nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

2. The Hawks held the Knicks to just 15 points in the first quarter -- just the third time this season they’ve held an opponent under 20 points in an opening frame. It’s the fewest points the Hawks have given up in the first quarter, as well as any quarter, so far this season.

They did so by keeping the Knicks out of the paint by sealing off the perimeter and handling their swtiches with decisiveness. They allowed the Knicks to score just eight points in the paint. When the Knicks looked to drive and kick, the Hawks recovered and got out to the perimeter to contest the shot. The Knicks went 2-of-15 from 3.

“I thought our guys really made an effort on their close outs,” Snyder said. “The times that (the Knicks) did get to the rim, I thought we were getting bumped physically where (were) we just a little stronger, those would be harder shots. But yeah, we didn’t get broken down as much until the offensive glass.”

3. But they could not get out of their own way allowing the Knicks to cut into the 21-point lead the Hawks built with 3:54 remaining in the second quarter. The Knicks closed the second quarter on a 17-7 run and pushed the momentum their way heading into halftime.

They kicked it off with an 10-0 run sparked by a layup from big man Precious Achiuwa. Then Donte DiVicenzo grabbed a rebound off a Saddiq Bey missed 3 and buried a triple on the other end, forcing the Hawks to take a timeout.

The Hawks didn’t capitalize on what they discussed in the huddle and the Knicks fired off five straight points -- a 3 from Miles McBride then another layup from Achiuwa.

The Knicks eventually tied the game at 76 with 1:47 to play in the third quarter after Josh Hart drove into the paint and made a layup. But the Hawks remained composed, stopped the Knicks run and regained the lead.

4. Forward De’Andre Hunter provided the team with an energy spark off the bench - scoring 22 points including key baskets to thwart comeback attempts by the home team. Over the last 10 games, Hunter has averaged 17.4 points and 3.4 rebounds, all while making 50.4% of his overall shots. He’s shot lights out, making a blazing 47.8% of his 4.6 3-point attempts per game.

He approached Tuesday’s game looking to shoot and his efficient night and good defense earned him closing minutes.

5. Big men tandem of Clint Capela and Bruno Fernando helped to keep the Knicks out of the paint as the Hawks collectively contained the ball on the perimeter. The Hawks gave up just 40 points in the paint, holding the Knicks under their 49.1 average.

Stat to Know

22 -- With two steals against the Knicks, Bogdan Bogdanovic has his 22nd multi-steal outing of the season.

Quotable

“Dre’s been huge since he came back from injury. He’s been hooping.” - Jalen Johnson on the value of De’Andre Hunter off the bench.

Up Next

The Hawks return to State Farm Arena on Wednesday to host the Cavaliers on the second night of back to back games.