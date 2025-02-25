Defense, bench lift Hawks back into win column

1. “I’m not trying to steal the show,” Hawks guard Trae Young said when he walked in during Dyson Daniels’ postgame news conference. “No pun intended.”

After a high-scoring affair the night before, the Hawks experienced the complete opposite on Monday night. Thanks to another defensive master class from Daniels, the Hawks put up one of their best defensive performances of the season.

Daniels once again showed why he should be among the most talked about names for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. He finished the night with seven steals for the third time this season, the most such games in a single season in the NBA since 2008-2009.

2. Daniels was relentless on the ball, remaining on the hip of Heat guard Tyler Herro, to help take away some the shots that he has become known for. His first was a simple slap down on the ball as Herro went up for a layup.

His second, third and fourth allowed the Hawks to get out in transition. His sixth was one of what may be a trademark move that left even Heat center Bam Adebayo shaking his head. Refs initially called his final steal of the night a foul. But Daniels immediately called for the Hawks coaching staff to challenge the call.

3. Before the game, Terance Mann went up to teammate Caris LeVert and told him that the night would be his. Mann strung together his best game, so far, in a Hawks uniform.

The 28-year-old wing has proved his value defensively, giving the Hawks a versatile player who they can match up and down on an opposing lineup. But despite a perfect shooting night against the Magic on Feb. 10, Mann hadn’t quite found his pulse on the offense.

He did on Monday night, on the second of back-to-back games. He aggressively attacked the basket and rarely hesitated on taking jumpers from long range.

With his 15 points, Mann, along with Levert, Georges Niang and Clint Capela provided a lift to a tired Hawks team.

“I think they’ll continue to get more comfortable in some of the schemes,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “I want them to (put) in the work and putting that focus and time in, which they’ve done.”

4. The Hawks’ second unit combined for 49 points. With the addition of the three new players, they’ve maintained the offensive efficiency that they gained with former Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter. The Hawks’ bench ranks fifth in the NBA in points per game, while the new players continue to acclimate to the new system.

But with Young running the point, they found a rhythm that allowed them to go on a 10-2 run early in the fourth quarter to put the night away.

Having veterans who have been in late-game situations has been valuable to Young and the Hawks.

“It makes it way easier whenever you have guys like Caris and Georges who are aggressive, and whenever they get the ball,” Young said. “They’re not hesitant at all. And even T-Mann hit a big three.”

5. The Hawks pulled off Monday night’s win with Young having a quiet scoring game. Young had just nine points for 35 minutes of game action, not scoring his 11th point until 1:43 remained in the game.

Young has not finished a game in single figures since Nov. 20.

But the Hawks guard recorded his 34th double-double of the season after dishing 14 assists to help the Hawks have a 116.9 offensive rating with him on the floor. Without him the Hawks offensive rating was 40.

“I mean, everybody was ready to play,” Young said. “Everybody really contributed, not just in points, everybody contributed. I don’t even think Dyson scored that much, but his presence on the defensive end. There’s a lot of ways that you can win a game. We just did it on the defensive end.”

Stat to know

98 - The Hawks picked up their first win while scoring under 100 points since March 8, 2024.

Quotable

“The game wasn’t over yet.” -- Hawks guard Dyson Daniels on his final steal.

