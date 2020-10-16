X-factor: Can Falcons slow Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson?

Tight end Kyle Rudolph, quarterback Kirk Cousins and tight end Irv Smith also have plays of 20 yards or more.

“Big plays and giving up explosives is one of the big things you want to try to minimize as much as possible,” Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen said. “You know, you just have to get back to the foundation. You have to try to find out what the problem is.”

The Falcons have been beaten deep. They’ve been beaten on crossing routes. They’ve lost some receivers in coverage.

So, there’s probably not one single problem. But with the return of rookie A.J. Terrell last week and Kendall Sheffield, playing his second game this season, the secondary appeared to stabilize some. Also the return of Allen and strong safety Keanu Neal helped.

Oliver, who also gave up a game-changing 38-yard touchdown pass in the season opener against Seattle, appears to be the weak link. Interim coach Raheem Morris has been a strong supporter of Blidi Wreh-Wilson and noted that he’s one of the cornerbacks who gets his hands on the ball.

“One of the big things that I think that kills big plays is urgency and effort,” Allen said. “Just getting as many people to the ball as possible.”

The Falcons have given up plays of 20 yards or more in all of their games. Seattle (four), Dallas (seven), Chicago (seven), Green Bay (seven) and Carolina (four) all have shredded the Falcons' defense for big plays.

“I didn’t know those statistics at all because I don’t look at that kind of stuff,” Allen said. "But I know that as a defense we have to come together and play a full game together. It’s 11 of us out there on the field. We can’t just try to isolate one or two people.

“When we are all out on the field, we are all doing it together. It is going to take all of us.”

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

