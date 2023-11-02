Where to watch, listen and livestream Vikings at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (4-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (4-4), which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV: Fox. Play-by-Play: Chris Myers. Analyst: Mark Schlereth. Sideline: Kristina Pink.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Miller Pope. Pregame/postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson, with Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain as studio producers at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 85 or 225 or the App. Vikings channel 111 or 386 or the App. (Games also are available on the SiriusXM App. Fans can find their team’s channel under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab or by searching their team’s name.)

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

