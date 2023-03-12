What you need to know about the Falcons as free agency opens

Which Falcons are free agents?

After signing Carter to a two-year, $9 million deal, the Falcons have 22 pending unrestricted free agents and one restricted free agent. They have signed exclusive-rights free agents in tight end Parker Hesse and long snapper Liam McCullough.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ pending unrestricted free agents:

Kaleb McGary: He was not signed to his $13.6 million fifth-year option last offseason, and he responded with his best NFL season. He helped to power the league’s third-best rushing attack but continued to struggle against elite pass rushers.

The Falcons let the 4 p.m. deadline pass last Tuesday and did not franchise tag McGary, which would have paid him $18.2 million.

The Falcons let running back/receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson enter free agency last season, and he re-signed with the team, so don’t write off McGary as a goner.

Rashaan Evans: The former first-round pick of the Titans was a perfect replacement for Foye Oluokun. Evans wants to return, and the Falcons want him. So, it will just be a matter of working out the contract.

Olamide Zaccheaus: The dependable player was the second-leading receiver with 40 catches for 533 yards and three touchdowns.

Bradley Pinion: Pinion had a 73.8% touchback rate on 80 kickoffs. He grossed 45.9 yards (41.2 net yards) on 62 punts.

Keith Smith: He was named to the Pro Bowl as a second alternate at fullback. Played a key role in the run game and on special teams. He wants to return. The team wants to sign him but hasn’t made an offer.

Isaiah Oliver: If he gets to free agency, look for him to reunite with Dan Quinn (Cowboys defensive coordinator) or Raheem Morris (Rams defensive coordinator).

Erik Harris: Great locker-room guy.

Damiere Byrd: Provided a deep threat early in the season.

Germain Ifedi: He was beaten out by McGary and was the backup swing tackle.

Mike Ford: He was a key special-teams player with 361 snaps. He had seven special-teams tackles and the key block on Patterson’s record-breaking TD kickoff return.

Anthony Firkser: He played in 11 games and made one start as a quality reserve.

Elijah Wilkinson: He won the starting job, but injuries got in the way. He started only nine games.

Vincent Taylor: He spent the season on injured reserve. Was expected to be the starter at nose tackle.

Beau Brinkley: With McCullough re-signed, it wouldn’t make sense to have two long snappers on the 90-man roster.

KhaDarel Hodge: He played 259 special-teams snaps and was a dependable reserve at wide receiver. He led the team with nine special-teams tackles.

Nick Kwiatkoski: A quality reserve who played in nine games.

MyCole Pruitt: He came on strong and caught four touchdown passes after tight end Kyle Pitts went down. Quarterback Desmond Ridder was on the same page with Pruitt.

Jaleel Johnson: The defensive lineman provided some depth along the line.

Colby Gossett: Made a start but ended the season as the fifth guard.

Matt Dickerson: He provided some late-season depth along the defensive line.

Chuma Edoga: He made one start at guard.

Rashad Fenton: The Falcons traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for Fenton. He played in two games and made one start.

Restricted free agent

Abdullah Anderson: He played in 16 games and made eight starts at nose tackle.

How much money do the Falcons have to spend?

As of Sunday afternoon, the Falcons have $62.2 million under the $228.4 million salary cap, according to NFLPA documents. They have $57.2 million with $5 million in carryover from last season.

The Falcons must also account for their draft class and save some funds for training camp and in-season emergencies.

What positions are of need for the Falcons?

The Falcons need to improve their defensive front, tackle position and wide receiver.

The Falcons believe getting a player who can play next to Grady Jarrett and provide an interior pass rush would help the edge rushers.

There are several viable options in free agency.

By letting McGary and Ifedi reach free agency, they could add a replacement in free agency or elect to add through the draft.

With Zaccheaus, Byrd and Hodge all set to enter free agency, the Falcons are thin behind Drake London on the depth chart.

Also, with just Ridder and Logan Woodside, the Falcons need to add a veteran quarterback.

Are there any potential reunions at hand?

It’s key to keep an eye on players who have ties to the Saints, Bears and Titans.

Edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who was drafted by the Bears, was released by the Rams.

Center Ben Jones and tackle Taylor Lewan have been released by the Titans.

Defensive tackle David Onyemata and defensive end Marcus Davenport were drafted by the Saints when general manager Terry Fontenot was with the team.

Who are some other good free-agent fits?

The Falcons will have a chance to make a run at defensive tackles Javon Hargrave, Dalvin Tomlinson and Onyemata.

Here is a list of 10 targets who would improve the talent base for the Falcons.

All would clear the Falcons’ filter – which the team has stressed that it wants the “right” players to “fit” in the locker room.

Hargrave, DT, Eagles: The top defensive tackle in free agency is Hargrave, who is 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds. The S.C. State product is durable. He’s played in 111 games and has made 96 starts with the Steelers (2016-19) and Eagles (2020-22).

Jessie Bates III, S, Bengals: He was named second-team All-Pro after the 2020 season. Bates’ agent David Mulugheta released a post on social media and tagged Bates and the Falcons’ A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward and Pitts to start the speculation.

Tomlinson, DT, Vikings: A former Henry County High and Alabama standout, Tomlinson played four seasons for the Giants and was with the Vikings the past two seasons.

Mike McGlinchey, OT, 49ers: Matt Ryan’s cousin, McGlinchey is 6-8 and 310 pounds. The Falcons would have to consider him an upgrade over McGary.

Davenport, DE, Saints: He would be reunited with his position coach in Ryan Nielsen, the Falcons’ new defensive coordinator.

Onyemata, DT, Saints: In addition to playing the run tough, he has 23 sacks.

Nate Davis, G, Tennessee: Coach Arthur Smith was with the Titans when Davis was drafted in the third round in 2019 out of Charlotte. He’s played in 55 games, with 54 starts.

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Raiders: A former state wrestling champ from Southwest DeKalb High. He’s a strong man-to-man press cornerback.

Sheldon Rankins, DT, Jets: He played at Eastside High in Covington before having a stellar career at Louisville. He was picked 12th overall by the Saints in 2016. He played five years with the Saints and the past two with the Jets.

Alex Anzalone, LB, Lions: He was selected in the third round of the 2017 draft by the Saints. He started all 17 games for the Lions last season and could replace Evans if he leaves in free agency and could help mentor Troy Andersen.

Other free agents potentially on the Falcons’ radar: Dalton Risner, G, Broncos; Isaiah Wynn, OT, Patriots; Darius Slayton, WR, Giants; A’Shawn Robinson, DT, Rams; and Isaac Seumalo, G, Eagles.

