UPDATED: Falcons’ free-agency tracker 2022

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

With free agency winding down, here’s what the Falcons have done:

Extension

Jake Matthews, LT – Three years, $55.5 million.

Retained

Younghoe Koo, PK – Five years, $24.25 million ($11.5 guaranteed).

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR – $2.4 million tender.

Erik Harris, FS – One year, $1.2 million. ($1,047,500 guaranteed).

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, WR – Two years, $10.2 million.

Isaiah Oliver, CB – One year, $2.3 million.

Colby Gossett, OG – One year, $965,000.

Anthony Rush, DT – One year, $965,000.

Not retained

Foye Oluokun, LB – Three years, $45 million ($28 million guaranteed) with Jaguars.

Russell Gage, WR – Three years, $30 million with Bucs.

Josh Harris, LS – Four years, $5.6 million ($1.92 million guaranteed) with Chargers.

Hayden Hurst, TE – One year, $3.5 million ($2 million guaranteed) with the Bengals.

New players

Marcus Mariota, QB – Two years, $18.7 million ($6.7 guaranteed).

Casey Hayward, CB – Two years, $11 million.

Lorenzo Carter, OLB – One year, $3.5 million ($2 million guaranteed).

Damien Williams, RB – One year, $1.62 million. Included $500,000 signing bonus.

Elijah Wilkinson, OL – One year, $1.03 million.

Teez Tabor, DB – One year, $965,000.

KhaDarel Hodge, WR – One year, $1.03 million.

Rashaan Evans, LB – One year.

Beau Brinkley, LS – One year, $1.2 million with salary cap number of $910,000.

Damiere Byrd, WR – One year, $1.2 million with $400,000 guaranteed.

Germain Ifedi, OT/OG -- One year.

