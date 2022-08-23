ajc logo
Depth chart after Falcons cut roster to 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) celebrates with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, right, after Zaccheaus scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons, who are set to practice against the Jaguars on Wednesday and Thursday and play their final exhibition game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, cut four players and waived one injured to get down to 80 players by the Tuesday deadline.

Wide receivers Auden Tate and Geronimo Allison, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, and outside linebacker Kuony Deng were released. Defensive end Jalen Dalton, who started against Jets, was waived injured.

Dalton was injured in the game against the Jets on Monday night.

The final cutdown to 53 players must be completed by 4 p.m. Aug. 30. Teams then can sign 16 players to the practice squad by noon Aug. 31.

Here’s a look at the updated depth chart:

OFFENSE

WR: KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd, Drake London, KeeSean Johnson

TE: Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks

LT: Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard, Leroy Watson

LG: Elijah Wilkinson, Jalen Mayfield, Justin Shaffer

C: Matt Hennessy -OR- Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett, Jonotthan Harrison

RT: Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi, Tyler Vrabel

TE: Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, John FitzPatrick

WR: Olamide Zaccheaus, Bryan Edwards, Frank Darby, Cameron Batson, Stanley Berryhill, Jared Bernhardt

RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley, Avery Williams, John Raine, Tyler Allgeier

QB: Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DL: (DE) Grady Jarrett, Abdullah Anderson, Timothy Horne

DL: (NT) Anthony Rush, Nick Thurman, Derrick Tangelo

DL: (DE) Ta’Quon Graham, Marlon Davidson, Darrion Daniels

OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie

ILB: Mykal Walker, Nick Kwiatkoski, Troy Andersen

ILB: Rashaan Evans, Dorian Etheridge, Nathan Landman

OLB: Lorenzo Carter, Quinton Bell, Jordan Brailford, DeAngelo Malone

CB: A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford, Corey Ballentine, Matt Hankins

S: Richie Grant, Erik Harris, Henry Black

S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe, Teez Tabor

CB: Casey Hayward, Darren Hall, Isaiah Oliver, Dee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Liam McCullough

H: Bradley Pinion

PR: Avery Williams

KOR: Avery Williams

