Depth chart after Falcons cut roster to 80

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons, who are set to practice against the Jaguars on Wednesday and Thursday and play their final exhibition game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, cut four players and waived one injured to get down to 80 players by the Tuesday deadline.
Wide receivers Auden Tate and Geronimo Allison, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, and outside linebacker Kuony Deng were released. Defensive end Jalen Dalton, who started against Jets, was waived injured.
Dalton was injured in the game against the Jets on Monday night.
The final cutdown to 53 players must be completed by 4 p.m. Aug. 30. Teams then can sign 16 players to the practice squad by noon Aug. 31.
Here’s a look at the updated depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR: KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd, Drake London, KeeSean Johnson
TE: Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks
LT: Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard, Leroy Watson
LG: Elijah Wilkinson, Jalen Mayfield, Justin Shaffer
C: Matt Hennessy -OR- Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett, Jonotthan Harrison
RT: Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi, Tyler Vrabel
TE: Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, John FitzPatrick
WR: Olamide Zaccheaus, Bryan Edwards, Frank Darby, Cameron Batson, Stanley Berryhill, Jared Bernhardt
RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley, Avery Williams, John Raine, Tyler Allgeier
QB: Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
DL: (DE) Grady Jarrett, Abdullah Anderson, Timothy Horne
DL: (NT) Anthony Rush, Nick Thurman, Derrick Tangelo
DL: (DE) Ta’Quon Graham, Marlon Davidson, Darrion Daniels
OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie
ILB: Mykal Walker, Nick Kwiatkoski, Troy Andersen
ILB: Rashaan Evans, Dorian Etheridge, Nathan Landman
OLB: Lorenzo Carter, Quinton Bell, Jordan Brailford, DeAngelo Malone
CB: A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford, Corey Ballentine, Matt Hankins
S: Richie Grant, Erik Harris, Henry Black
S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe, Teez Tabor
CB: Casey Hayward, Darren Hall, Isaiah Oliver, Dee Alford
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Younghoe Koo
P: Bradley Pinion
LS: Liam McCullough
H: Bradley Pinion
PR: Avery Williams
KOR: Avery Williams
