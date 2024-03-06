The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons ready to move on to free agency

In the 354th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution gives a tribute to former AJC reporter Chris Mortensen, who passed away on Sunday.

Ledbetter then wraps up the NFL scouting combine and looks ahead to the next phase of the offseason.

Former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, Utah safety Cole Bishop, Howard left tackle Anim Dankwah and Troy running back Kimani Vidal stop by to discuss the scouting combine.