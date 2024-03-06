Atlanta Falcons

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons ready to move on to free agency

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy/AP

Credit: Michael Conroy/AP

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By
17 minutes ago

In the 354th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution gives a tribute to former AJC reporter Chris Mortensen, who passed away on Sunday.

Ledbetter then wraps up the NFL scouting combine and looks ahead to the next phase of the offseason.

Former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, Utah safety Cole Bishop, Howard left tackle Anim Dankwah and Troy running back Kimani Vidal stop by to discuss the scouting combine.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight12h ago

Credit: AP

ELECTION 2024
Track Super Tuesday election results for March 5 primaries

Credit: Courtesy Woodruff Arts Center

Woodruff Arts Center to redo campus as an ‘open and welcoming park’
11h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
13h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
13h ago

You have until Friday to order free COVID-19 at-home test kits to be mailed
12h ago
The Latest

Two HBCU prospects winners at NFL scouting combine
Falcons re-sign offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil
NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dead at age 72
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
22h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
19h ago