The Bow Tie Chronicles: The Commanders looking for a hostile takeover

Atlanta Falcons
1 hour ago
In the 422nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes David Aldridge of The Athletic to help preview the Falcons’ coming opponent, the Washington Commanders. Aldridge, A 2016 Naismith Hall of Famer, has his fingers on the pulse of the sports scene in our nation’s capital. The Commanders, who have lost three straight, will come to town in a bad mood after getting embarrassed 40-20 by the Bears on “Thursday Night Football.”

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme's long-awaited return to Midtown
