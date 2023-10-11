The Bow Tie Chronicles: The Commanders looking for a hostile takeover

In the 422nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes David Aldridge of The Athletic to help preview the Falcons’ coming opponent, the Washington Commanders. Aldridge, A 2016 Naismith Hall of Famer, has his fingers on the pulse of the sports scene in our nation’s capital. The Commanders, who have lost three straight, will come to town in a bad mood after getting embarrassed 40-20 by the Bears on “Thursday Night Football.”