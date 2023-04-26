The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons plan to stick to their ‘best player available’ strategy

In the 397th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discussed the issues of the NFL draft with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. The Falcons are set to pick in the top 10 for the third consecutive year Thursday and will try to land “impactful players” throughout the draft, which continues through Saturday. The Falcons are looking for “premium players” and not just “depth guys.”