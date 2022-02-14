Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp reflects on Super Bowl 56 victory

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

caption arrowCaption
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp meets with the media Monday, February 14, 2022 - the day after being named MVP of the Rams' 23-20 SB win over the Bengals.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top