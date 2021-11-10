ajc logo
X

Matt Ryan on facing Dan Quinn

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons QB Matt Ryan looks ahead to this week's game against former Falcons head coach, current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top