Kentavius Street jumped into the mix, made plays in Falcons debut

Then that stupid phone rang. He pressed pause on Madden and heard some season-changing news.

Street was notified that he’d been traded by the Eagles to the Falcons.

“Honestly, it was chaos,” Street told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I was playing Madden when I heard that I got traded. I had to get over those emotions because I had (become) really close with that (defensive) line group, that defense and that coaching staff. Came here and just had to have an open (mind) to learn (coordinator Ryan) Nielsen’s defense.”

After a crash course, Street started in Grady Jarrett’s vacant spot on the line against the Vikings. He’s set to start again when the Falcons (4-5) travel to play the Cardinals (1-8) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“I thought what Kentavius Street did on a short week was very positive,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Wasn’t just the fumble he caught. The impact he had, I thought he played really well in the run game and had some good rushes.”

Street, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the 49ers, made five tackles and had a fumble recovery as he worked well inside with David Onyemata.

“Everything was great,” Street said. “It was good to be out there with this group of guys. It’s always a pleasure playing on the field with David Onyemata. He has so much wisdom. He plays so hard. I can only get better playing with him.”

Onyemata didn’t mind playing the role of scheme interpreter for Street.

“Knowing that he just got in here last Wednesday,” Onyemata said. “Just being there to help him out with things. Help him get in the right places so that he could play at the level he plays at.”

Street had a torn ACL and missed the 2018 season. He played 2019-21 with the 49ers before playing 17 games with the Saints last season. He played in eight games and made one start with the Eagles before the trade.

He worked with Onyemata and Nielsen last season with the Saints. He had to get the updates to the Falcons’ scheme that Nielson has made since arriving from New Orleans.

“Stayed over Tuesday to try to learn the majority of the install,” Street said. “Thursday, I continued to learn the pass-rush stuff, everything like that. By Friday and Saturday, I was pretty confident in what I was doing.”

Street is a native of Douglas and played two seasons at Coffee High with Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He moved to Greenville, North Carolina, for his junior year of high school.

He was recruited by Nielsen, who was at N.C. State at the time.

“Coach Nielsen has known me since I was like 15,” Street said. “He’s been a large part of my growth, not just as a player, but as a grown man. I’ve learned a lot about how he carries himself on and off the field.”

Street meet Nielsen at the end of his junior year at J.H. Rose High.

“So, maybe I was 16,” Street said.

So, after Street received the news of the trade, he knew he’d have an opportunity to play.

“They showed a lot of faith that coaches would me bring in the same week and let me start on Sunday,” Street said. “I was really excited about the opportunity.”

Street was familiar with how the Falcons wanted to attack on defense.

“The concepts themselves aren’t too hard, but starting to speak everyone else’s lingo,” Street said. “Everyone talks about blocks differently, blitzes differently. Alignments are spoken differently. So, just trying to speak all of the same language and get on the same page, that was probably the toughest part.”

Street and Onyemata were backed by Albert Huggins and Ta’Quon Graham, but played 21% of the snaps against the Vikings.

“I felt like I played a small role,” Street said. “Just being a part of this defense, they really make it easy to go out there and play fast. Man, I can’t take any credit.”

At first, his fumble recovery was ruled an interception. Onyemata was credited with a forced fumble on the hit.

“As long as it was a turnover for the defense, I’m happy,” Street said. “An interception would have been cool.”

Street knew to get down on the ground after the fumble.

“Don’t fumble it back to the offense,” Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. “Most big guys when they get it, all of sudden they turn into that old high school running back, and they want to get down the field. I thought he did a fantastic job. ... If you can get down (on the field), they’ll leave you alone. That’s what he did.”

The 49ers and the Eagles have two of the more respected defensive line groups in the NFC. Street picked up lessons from both groups.

“Honestly, the biggest thing early on in my career was learning how to take care of my body and really get away from football when we are not in the building,” Street said. “I came in with a torn ACL, just really learned how guys ate. How they slept. When they were in the building and we weren’t meeting or in practice, how they would get in the cold tubs. Just getting into their routines to take care of their bodies. That was really big.”

Street is in his sixth season in the NFL and has the opportunity to be a full-time starter. He believes he knows enough tips to help him maintain his spot.

“It’s the little things the offensive linemen are doing, whether they are leaning,” Street said. “Changing up their stances for more space. Putting that leg back for a pass. All of those little things, just trying to be the best player that I can be. Those are probably the best things that I’ve learned from everybody.”

So, who was he playing with on Madden?

“I always build a franchise, and I always love going for the underdog,” Street said. “So, right now, I was rebuilding the Cardinals. I put my GM hat on.”

