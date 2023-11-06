Joshua Dobbs’ cushy homecoming trip turned into a busy day at the office

Hug Mom and Dad. See other family members. Give the financial advisor a quick call. Wear a baseball cap and hold a clipboard.

Then things changed in the first quarter when Vikings starting quarterback Jaren Hall was knocked out of the game with a concussion.

Dobbs, who was acquired in a trade with the Cardinals on Tuesday, was pressed into duty. He shook off the cobwebs early and then proceeded to slice, dice and run through the Falcons’ defense on his way to a 31-28 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I had a lot of people in town, from old coaches to my family, so it was great,” Dobbs said. “I saw my parents, but not sure about everyone else. Being back home and being on this field. I grew up watching the Falcons play ball in the Mike Vick era and Matt Ryan era. So, to be here on this field and have a game like that means a lot to me.”

Dobbs tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Powell with 22 second left to give the Vikings the lead. The Falcons couldn’t scramble down the field and get into Younghoe Koo’s field goal range and the game ended on an incomplete hail may pass.

Dobbs was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth-round back in 2017. He didn’t play much for the Steelers and was plucked off their practice squad last season by Tennessee. He got ready to play a Thursday night game in a short period of time.

“It was a quick turnaround late in the season,” Dobbs said. “Second to last week in the season. We didn’t get a ton of reps. We just got like two walk throughs. A chance to communicate and get on the same page.”

This was much different because Hall got all of the work in practice last week.

“This one was kind of like learn as you go,” said Dobbs, who was an aerospace engineering major at Tennessee. “Hair is on fire. Hold onto your seat. But guys were able to respond. Being in a similar situation allowed me to not be too prideful and communicate when I didn’t know what was going on. Also, tell the coaches what I need to be successful. It was a team effort.”

He used one of the teachings from Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to help him get through the game.

“People don’t really care about your circumstance,” Dobbs said. “They just want to see you succeed with the circumstance that you are given.”

Wide receiver Jordan Addison planned to go over and introduce himself to the quarterback.

“He pretty much got thrown in the fire, but he’s a veteran,” said Addison, who’s a rookie. “As y’all can see, he did his thing. Plays were breaking down. He was using his legs, scrambling all over the place. Just delivered good balls under pressure.”

The Vikings had to dial back their playbook.

“It wasn’t too much, but he was coming in the huddle and was like, what do I have on this side,” Addison said. “We were telling him. Everybody was letting him know. It was just a great team win. He was just confirming. He was like, ‘What’s back side? OK, let’s go.’ He’d go out there, snap it and make a play.”

Dobbs didn’t get in any work with Addison, who finished five catches for 52 yards.

“He didn’t throw me (any) balls in practice,” Addison said. “None. It was Jaren running with the ones. Josh came in and did his thing. Salute to him.”

Powell, who played with the Falcons in 2020, was impressed.

“He was cool, calm,” Powell said. “He’s played in the league for a while. He was calm in there. He was telling us that he was going to make a play. He was making plays for us. He was telling us to get open so that he could get us the ball. He was doing just that. It was good to see that.”

The Vikings were amazed.

“He’s smart as hell to come in here and learn that offense that fast,” Powell said. “He’s smart. That’s a smart dude.”

The Viking’s game winning play ended with cornerback Mike Hughes chasing back out to an open Powell. They had never practice the play together.

“It was Jaren the whole week,” Powell said. “He was making the same throws. That just shows you want type of guys Josh is. He was paying attention. Came in the game without any practice and we won the game.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles