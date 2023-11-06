Injury report: Mack Hollins’ ankle injury is a concern

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons could have a wide receiver returning to the lineup for the upcoming game against the Cardinals.
And they could have one leaving the lineup as well.
Drake London, the team’s leading receiver, did not play against the Vikings with a groin injury. Coach Arthur Smith said Monday that London is trending toward returning to lineup and could play Sunday in Arizona.
Mack Hollins played 14 snaps in the 31-28 loss to the Vikings before suffering an ankle injury which could keep him sidelined for a while.
In addition to London, fullback Keith Smith (concussion) and safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) are trending toward returning. Both also missed the Vikings’ game.
Running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and nickel back Dee Alford (ankle) also suffered injuries against the Vikings, but returned to the game.
