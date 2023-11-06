Injury report: Mack Hollins’ ankle injury is a concern

And they could have one leaving the lineup as well.

Drake London, the team’s leading receiver, did not play against the Vikings with a groin injury. Coach Arthur Smith said Monday that London is trending toward returning to lineup and could play Sunday in Arizona.

Mack Hollins played 14 snaps in the 31-28 loss to the Vikings before suffering an ankle injury which could keep him sidelined for a while.

In addition to London, fullback Keith Smith (concussion) and safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) are trending toward returning. Both also missed the Vikings’ game.

Running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and nickel back Dee Alford (ankle) also suffered injuries against the Vikings, but returned to the game.

