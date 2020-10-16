X

Injury report: Julio Jones to return vs. Vikings

Atlanta Falcons coach Lance Schulters talks to wide receiver Julio Jones, right, during practice. Schulters faced a dilemma when his decade as an NFL player was ending. Schulters knew he wanted to continue in the game, possibly in coaching. The problem: He was told to basically start from scratch, sort of like a proven chef being told to work the grill at McDonald's.(Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons via AP)

Credit: Julio Jones

Credit: Julio Jones

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who was limited in practice with a hamstring injury and not listed on Friday’s official pregame injury report, is set to return against the Vikings on Sunday.

Jones has missed two games (Chicago, Carolina). He had nine catches for 157 yards in the season opener against Seattle. He was slowed against Dallas and was used as a decoy. He caught two passes for 24 yards and dropped a potential game-winning touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage on a gadget play.

Jones didn’t play against the Chicago Bears and left the game after the first half against Green Bay. He caught four passes for 32 yards against the Packers, but did not play in the second half.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) were declared out of the game. Also, defensive end John Cominsky (illness, not COVID-19 related) was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, scheduled for 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Here’s the full injury report:

Friday, Oct. 16

· Full Participation

No. 37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)

· Limited Participation

No. 11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)

No. 22 S Keanu Neal (hamstring)

No. 54 LB Foye Oluokun (knee)

No. 56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)

No. 81 TE Hayden Hurst (back)

No. 83 WR Russell Gage (shoulder)

No. 97 DT Grady Jarrett (back)

· Did Not Participate

No. 32 S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)

No. 50 DE John Cominsky (illness – not COVID related)

No. 94 DT Deadrin Senat (not injury related – rest)

No. 98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

Friday, Oct. 16 – Game Report

· Questionable

No. 50 DE John Cominsky (illness – not COVID related)

· Doubtful

o N/A

· Out

No. 32 S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)

No. 98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.