Inactives: Seahawks at Falcons

The Falcons placed outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter on injured reserve Saturday and added cornerback Kevin King to the active roster.

Also, the team promoted cornerback Natrone Brooks and defensive lineman Demone Harris to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Seattle.

Linebacker Troy Anderson, who has a left knee injury, will miss his third game in a row. The other inactives will be released 90 minutes before kickoff.

The Falcons inactives: cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr., defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and offensive guard Elijah Wilkinson.

Seattle has declared cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle), cornerback Tre Brown (ankle), right tackle Stone Forsythe (hand) out for the game.

Seattle declared outside linebacker Trevis Gipson, tackle Sataoa Laumea, nose tackle Cameron Young and defensive end Myles Adams inactive.

The Falcons (4-2) will face the Seahawks (3-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

