Inactives: Falcons at Chiefs

Rowland, an undrafted rookie from Tennessee State, signed with the Falcons following the draft this year and has spent the season on the team’s practice squad. Should he play against the Chiefs, he would make his NFL debut.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Falcons

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution