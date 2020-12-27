X

Inactives: Falcons at Chiefs

Nine-year-old Hudson Henry plays catch while tailgating in the parking lot at Arrowhead stadium before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Nine-year-old Hudson Henry plays catch while tailgating in the parking lot at Arrowhead stadium before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Atlanta Falcons | 51 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Center Alex Mack (concussion), wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), left guard James Carpenter (groin) and cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad) were declared out on Friday and will be inactive when the Falcons (4-10) play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Also, running back Qadree Ollison, defensive tackle Deadrin Senat and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson round out the inactives.

Matt Hennessy, who was drafted in the third round out of Temple, will start at center.

The Falcons added guard Sean Harlow and wide receiver Chris Rowland to their active roster as standard practice-squad promotions.

Harlow, a fourth-round draft choice in 2017 by the Falcons, has spent the majority of his four NFL seasons on the Falcons’ practice squad and has appeared in one game.

Rowland, an undrafted rookie from Tennessee State, signed with the Falcons following the draft this year and has spent the season on the team’s practice squad. Should he play against the Chiefs, he would make his NFL debut.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Falcons

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.