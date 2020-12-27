Inactives: Falcons at Chiefs

Center Alex Mack (concussion), wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), left guard James Carpenter (groin) and cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad) were declared out on Friday and will be inactive when the Falcons (4-10) play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Also, running back Qadree Ollison, defensive tackle Deadrin Senat and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson round out the inactives.
Matt Hennessy, who was drafted in the third round out of Temple, will start at center.
The Falcons added guard Sean Harlow and wide receiver Chris Rowland to their active roster as standard practice-squad promotions.
Harlow, a fourth-round draft choice in 2017 by the Falcons, has spent the majority of his four NFL seasons on the Falcons’ practice squad and has appeared in one game.
Rowland, an undrafted rookie from Tennessee State, signed with the Falcons following the draft this year and has spent the season on the team’s practice squad. Should he play against the Chiefs, he would make his NFL debut.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Falcons
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution