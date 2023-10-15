Inactives: Commanders at Falcons

The Falcons (3-2) are set to face the Commanders (2-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons’ inactives -- defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, defensive end Joe Gaziano, cornerback Clark Phillips, offensive tackle Kyle Hinton, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, tight end John FitzPatrick and quarterback Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback).

The Commanders’ inactives -- cornerback Christian Holmes, defensive end K.J. Henry, tackle Charles Leno, guard Chris Paul, tight end Curtis Hodges and wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley.

The Bow Tie Chronicles