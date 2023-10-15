Inactives: Commanders at Falcons

The Falcons promoted safety Micah Abernathy and defensive tackle LaCale London from the practice squad to the game-day roster Saturday.
The Falcons (3-2) are set to face the Commanders (2-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons’ inactives -- defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, defensive end Joe Gaziano, cornerback Clark Phillips, offensive tackle Kyle Hinton, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, tight end John FitzPatrick and quarterback Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback).
The Commanders’ inactives -- cornerback Christian Holmes, defensive end K.J. Henry, tackle Charles Leno, guard Chris Paul, tight end Curtis Hodges and wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation