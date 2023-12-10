Inactives: Buccaneers at Falcons

The Falcons promoted offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel and linebacker Milo Eifler to the game-day roster Saturday, and they will be available when the Falcons (6-6) face the Buccaneers (5-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee), defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) and starting linebacker Nate Landman (left knee) were declared out Friday. Vrabel will serve as the backup swing tackle, with Storm Norton slated to start for McGary.

In addition to those three, center Drew Dalman (ankle) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankel) were declared inactive on Sunday. Defensive end Joe Gaziano was declared inactive.