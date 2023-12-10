Inactives: Buccaneers at Falcons

Center Drew Dalman is out
080222 Flowery Branch, Ga.: Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman from left to right; Elijah Wilkinson (68), Drew Dalman (67), and Jake Matthews (70) take a breather during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
080222 Flowery Branch, Ga.: Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman from left to right; Elijah Wilkinson (68), Drew Dalman (67), and Jake Matthews (70) take a breather during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By
56 minutes ago

The Falcons promoted offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel and linebacker Milo Eifler to the game-day roster Saturday, and they will be available when the Falcons (6-6) face the Buccaneers (5-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee), defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) and starting linebacker Nate Landman (left knee) were declared out Friday. Vrabel will serve as the backup swing tackle, with Storm Norton slated to start for McGary.

In addition to those three, center Drew Dalman (ankle) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankel) were declared inactive on Sunday. Defensive end Joe Gaziano was declared inactive.

Eifler will play on special teams and back up Kaden Elliss and Andre Smith.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday.

The Bucs promoted wide receiver David Moore and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat from the practice squad. Senat was originally drafted by the Falcons in the third round of the 2018 draft. He played for the team from 2018-20.

The Bucs inactives: cornerback Jamel Dean, cornerback Keenan Isaac, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, defensive tackle Vita Vea, linebacker Devin White, offensive lineman Brandon Walton and quarterback John Wolford.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top