Inactives: Buccaneers at Falcons

The Falcons promoted offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel and linebacker Milo Eifler to the game-day roster Saturday, and they will be available when the Falcons (6-6) face the Buccaneers (5-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee), defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) and starting linebacker Nate Landman (left knee) were declared out Friday. Vrabel will serve as the backup swing tackle, with Storm Norton slated to start for McGary.
In addition to those three, center Drew Dalman (ankle) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankel) were declared inactive on Sunday. Defensive end Joe Gaziano was declared inactive.
Eifler will play on special teams and back up Kaden Elliss and Andre Smith.
Cornerback A.J. Terrell cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday.
The Bucs promoted wide receiver David Moore and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat from the practice squad. Senat was originally drafted by the Falcons in the third round of the 2018 draft. He played for the team from 2018-20.
The Bucs inactives: cornerback Jamel Dean, cornerback Keenan Isaac, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, defensive tackle Vita Vea, linebacker Devin White, offensive lineman Brandon Walton and quarterback John Wolford.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author