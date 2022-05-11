ajc logo
X

Harry Douglas one of six Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellows with Falcons

Wide receiver Harry Douglas breaks lose for a 21-yard gain. The rookie from Jonesboro had two receptions for 34 yards. He also had one carry of 33 yards on an end-around.

caption arrowCaption
Wide receiver Harry Douglas breaks lose for a 21-yard gain. The rookie from Jonesboro had two receptions for 34 yards. He also had one carry of 33 yards on an end-around.

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Former Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas and five others were added by the Falcons on Wednesday as coaches under the Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship program.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

In addition to Douglas, Antreal Allen, Holman Copeland, Ryan Davis, Mickey Grace and Deron Wilson will join the Falcons coaching staff during various parts of the offseason program.

Douglas, of Jonesboro, played 10 seasons (2008-17) in the NFL with the Falcons and Tennessee.

Nine coaches on the Falcons’ current staff previously have taken part in the Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship.

Coach

Team – Year(s)

Frank Bush -- Houston Oilers – 1989-90

Nick Edwards -- Vikings – 2020

Gary Emanuel -- Bills – 1992, Bears – 1995, Browns – 1999, Cardinals – 2000, Raiders – 2001

Mario Jeberaeel -- Falcons – 2021

Steven King -- Raiders – 2017, Lions – 2020

Charles London -- Patriots – 2005

Nick Perry -- Ravens – 2019

Michael Pitre -- Chiefs – 2017

Marquice Williams -- Bears – 2013-14, Lions – 2015

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cover 9@9: What’s the deal with Falcons linebacker Deion Jones?
7h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles - 5 things to watch at Falcons’ rookie minicamp
7h ago
Falcons shift offseason focus to rookie minicamp
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top