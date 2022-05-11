Harry Douglas one of six Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellows with Falcons

Former Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas and five others were added by the Falcons on Wednesday as coaches under the Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship program.
In addition to Douglas, Antreal Allen, Holman Copeland, Ryan Davis, Mickey Grace and Deron Wilson will join the Falcons coaching staff during various parts of the offseason program.
Douglas, of Jonesboro, played 10 seasons (2008-17) in the NFL with the Falcons and Tennessee.
Nine coaches on the Falcons’ current staff previously have taken part in the Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship.
Coach
Team – Year(s)
Frank Bush -- Houston Oilers – 1989-90
Nick Edwards -- Vikings – 2020
Gary Emanuel -- Bills – 1992, Bears – 1995, Browns – 1999, Cardinals – 2000, Raiders – 2001
Mario Jeberaeel -- Falcons – 2021
Steven King -- Raiders – 2017, Lions – 2020
Charles London -- Patriots – 2005
Nick Perry -- Ravens – 2019
Michael Pitre -- Chiefs – 2017
Marquice Williams -- Bears – 2013-14, Lions – 2015
About the Author