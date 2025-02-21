Former Falcons standout Sean Weatherspoon named Pace Academy’s head football coach

Former Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon was named the head football coach at Pace Academy on Friday.
Weatherspoon, who played seven seasons in the NFL, will become the fourth head coach in program history.
Weatherspoon takes over for coach Nick Bach, who has led the Knights for the past three seasons and will depart at the end of the school year to pursue new opportunities.
Weatherspoon, 37, was taken in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. He was a starter for the Falcons and played one season with Arizona.
Credit: Pace Academy
Credit: Pace Academy
“I have long admired Pace Academy and its unwavering commitment to excellence,” Weatherspoon said in a statement from the school. “It is an honor to lead this program, inspire Pace student-athletes, and contribute to a community that values both academic and athletic achievement. My goal is to build a football program that reflects Pace’s high academic standards—one that is demanding, disciplined and character-driven. More than just developing great players, I want to help shape great young men.”
Weatherspoon has coached at multiple youth and high school levels and is an active community volunteer with organizations such as Grady Gives, Silence the Shame and The Ansley School.
“Coach Weatherspoon comes to Pace with the highest praise from former teammates, coaches and leaders within the Falcons organization,” Pace Academy head of school Fred Assaf said in a statement from the school. “His passion for the game is undeniable, but what truly sets him apart is his deep commitment to community and his dedication to developing well-rounded student-athletes who become prepared, confident citizens of the world.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Ben Margot
Pace Academy hires former Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon as football coach
Weatherspoon was a 2010 first-round NFL draft pick who played six seasons with Falcons and one with the Cardinals. He started 44 of his 67 NFL games.
Vote: Week 1 Falcons Coach of the Week
Each winning head coach of the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, receives a $1,000 grant for their football program, a ...
Falcons’ Zac Robinson makes list of difference-makers under 40 in NFL
Robinson, 38, was hired a year ago as the Falcons' offensive coordinator.
Featured
Credit: Fulton County government
Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says
Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”
Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite
An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.