Former Falcons standout Sean Weatherspoon named Pace Academy’s head football coach

September 11, 2016 ATLANTA: Buccaneers tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins catches a touchdown pass past Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon for a 24-13 lead during the third quarter in an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton /ccompton@ajc.com

1 hour ago

Former Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon was named the head football coach at Pace Academy on Friday.

Weatherspoon, who played seven seasons in the NFL, will become the fourth head coach in program history.

Weatherspoon takes over for coach Nick Bach, who has led the Knights for the past three seasons and will depart at the end of the school year to pursue new opportunities.

Weatherspoon, 37, was taken in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. He was a starter for the Falcons and played one season with Arizona.

Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon was announced as Pace Academy's football coach on Feb. 21, 2025.

“I have long admired Pace Academy and its unwavering commitment to excellence,” Weatherspoon said in a statement from the school. “It is an honor to lead this program, inspire Pace student-athletes, and contribute to a community that values both academic and athletic achievement. My goal is to build a football program that reflects Pace’s high academic standards—one that is demanding, disciplined and character-driven. More than just developing great players, I want to help shape great young men.”

Weatherspoon has coached at multiple youth and high school levels and is an active community volunteer with organizations such as Grady Gives, Silence the Shame and The Ansley School.

“Coach Weatherspoon comes to Pace with the highest praise from former teammates, coaches and leaders within the Falcons organization,” Pace Academy head of school Fred Assaf said in a statement from the school. “His passion for the game is undeniable, but what truly sets him apart is his deep commitment to community and his dedication to developing well-rounded student-athletes who become prepared, confident citizens of the world.”

