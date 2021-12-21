Ex-Falcon Charles Harris has 7.5 sacks for Lions

The Falcons rank last in the NFL in sacks, with only 16.
Outside linebacker Charles Harris, who played with the Falcons in 2020 and signed with the Detroit Lions in free agency, has a career-high 7.5 sacks this season.
The Falcons (6-8) are set to face the Harris and the Lions (2-11-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Harris, who was drafted in the first round (22nd) by the Dolphins in 2017 out of Missouri, was considered a bust in Miami was traded to the Falcons for a seventh-round pick.
He had a previous career-high three sacks for the Falcons. He signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million with the Lions.
Harris went off against Arizona in the Lions’ 30-12 upset Sunday. He finished with 12 total tackles (seven solo), 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.
On the season, Harris has 58 tackles, nine tackles for losses and 15 quarterback hits to go with his sacks.
