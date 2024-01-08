Former coach Arthur Smith’s last meeting with Falcons’ players

Smith felt it was important to meet with the team face-to-face one last time and that meeting took place Monday, hours after Smith was fired following the final game of his third season. Matthews said the meeting was ‘pretty tough’ and that Smith received a long and loud applause after speaking with the players.

“Big applause,” tight end Jonnu Smith said. “The guy’s got a lot of respect from the guys on this team. Hearing him say, whenever you need me, man, my number will never change .... That’s who he is.”

Jonnu Smith played for Smith when he was the offensive coordinator for the Titans. The Falcons traded for him this offseason and he turned in a fine season with career highs in receptions (50) and yards receiving (582). He added three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder.

“He’ll be there for anybody,” Jonnu Smith said. “He’ll bend over backwards for the people he loves and unfortunately, sometimes, this league doesn’t do the same in return. But we’ve got to keep moving on forward and we’ll hope for the best for one another.”

Here’s what others had to say about Arthur Smith:

Arnold Ebitketie: “It was more so about how much he appreciated us. This was bigger than football overall. He just made it clear to us that anytime we can always reach out to him at anytime if we need something.”

Calais Campbell: “He is a very good coach. Just from the leadership standpoint, as a player, making sure that I was just establishing that standard of excellence for the operation from the top to trickle down. He did a really good job. (Quite simply) we didn’t win enough ball games for him to keep his job.”

Bijan Robinson: “He laid the foundation for me. He never really took it easy on me because taking it easy doesn’t help you in life or this league.”

Jarrett, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the eighth game of the 2023 season, believes the defense made positive strides during Smith’s final season.

“We definitely made some strides,” said Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler. “Just continue to grow. Continue to get better, add pieces. Myself getting back healthy and getting back on the field, I think is going to be big.”

Jarrett is hoping that defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is retained.

“I’ve been extremely clear in my opinion on coach Nielsen,” Jarrett said. “He’s been one of the best coaches I’ve had as a defensive lineman. I’m fortunate to be able to work with him.”

Cornerback Jeff Okudah was acquired in a trade with Detroit and played one season with the Falcons.

“I was pretty surprised, just reading some of the things I read online,” Okudah said. “At the end of the day, it’s a business so you can never be too surprised about how things played out. I’m wishing the best for him.”

Okudah started in nine games and played 13 for the Falcons. He’s set to become a free agent.

“Obviously, I’m going to have my eyes on (the coaching search), be in tune to what’s going on,” Okudah said. “Just hoping for the best.”

