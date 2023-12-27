Falcons’ Younghoe Koo named special-teams player of the week

Younghoe Koo (6) of the Falcons kicks an extra point against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

Credit: AP

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was named the NFC special teams player of the week for Week 16 by the NFL on Wednesday.

Koo made five field goals and two extra points in the Falcons’ 29-10 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Koo, who played at Georgia Southern, has made 149 of 164 field-goal attempts since signing with the Falcons in 2019. His 90.9 field-goal percentage since leads all kickers.

Earlier this season, Koo passed Mick Luckhurst (558) for the third-most points scored in franchise history, with 581, trailing Matt Bryant (1,163) and Morten Anderson (806).

Koo has won this award three other times, including Week 7 of this season and Weeks 10 and 14 in 2019.

