Falcons’ Younghoe Koo named special-teams player of the week

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was named the NFC special teams player of the week for Week 16 by the NFL on Wednesday.

Koo made five field goals and two extra points in the Falcons’ 29-10 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Koo, who played at Georgia Southern, has made 149 of 164 field-goal attempts since signing with the Falcons in 2019. His 90.9 field-goal percentage since leads all kickers.