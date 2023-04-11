X

Falcons’ updated depth chart: CB Jeff Okudah added

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what the Falcons’ depth chart looks like with the most recent trade for cornerback Jeff Okudah on Tuesday.

Okudah, 24, was the third player taken in the 2020 draft by the Lions.

Okudah, who played at Ohio State, struggled last season with the Lions and eventually lost his job to Mike Hughes, who signed with the Falcons as a free agent.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Okudah will have a chance to start at right cornerback, where Cornell Armstrong finished last season as the starter.

Casey Hayward, who opened the season as the starting right cornerback, is trying to make it back from pectoral surgery.

Here’s what the updated depth chart looks like:

OFFENSE

QB – Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, *Caleb Huntley, B.J. Baylor

FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich

WR – Drake London, Frank Darby, *Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali

TE – *Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, *John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk, John Raine

LT – Jake Matthews, Germain Ifedi

LG – Kyle Hinton, Matt Hennessy, *Jalen Mayfield, *Justin Shaffer

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison

RG – Chris Lindstrom

RT – Kaleb McGary, Tyler Vrabel, Joshua Miles

WR – Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Ra’Shaun Henry

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Quinton Bell

DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne, Amani Bledsoe

NT – Eddie Goldman, *Ta’Quon Graham, Jalen Dalton

DE – David Onyemata, Joe Gaziano

OLB – Calais Campbell, Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, David Anenih

ILB – Kaden Elliss, Dorian Etheridge, Tae Davis

ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman

CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes (nickel), Dylan Mabin, Javelin Guidry

FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy, Jamal Peters

SS – Richie Grant, *Jovante Moffatt

CB – *Casey Hayward, Jeff Okudah, Cornell Armstrong, Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Matt Hankins, John Reid

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Avery Williams

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams

Note: Players who ended the season on injured reserve have an asterisk.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Newcastle, Chelsea will play in Atlanta5h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Ian Anderson likely will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A healthy Tykee Smith gives Georgia options in secondary

Credit: TNS

Falcons trade a fifth-round pick for Jeff Okudah
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons trade a fifth-round pick for Jeff Okudah
2h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks ready to ‘take it to another level’ against Heat in play-in game
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Falcons trade a fifth-round pick for Jeff Okudah
2h ago
Falcons’ pivotal draft meetings have started
Ex-Falcons defensive tackle Corey Peters retires after 12 seasons
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Meet the Atlanta grannies, volunteers for Grannies Respond / Abuelas Responden
9h ago
Fulton sales tax could fund hospital
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top