Falcons’ updated depth chart: CB Jeff Okudah added

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what the Falcons’ depth chart looks like with the most recent trade for cornerback Jeff Okudah on Tuesday.
Okudah, 24, was the third player taken in the 2020 draft by the Lions.
Okudah, who played at Ohio State, struggled last season with the Lions and eventually lost his job to Mike Hughes, who signed with the Falcons as a free agent.
Okudah will have a chance to start at right cornerback, where Cornell Armstrong finished last season as the starter.
Casey Hayward, who opened the season as the starting right cornerback, is trying to make it back from pectoral surgery.
Here’s what the updated depth chart looks like:
OFFENSE
QB – Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks
RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, *Caleb Huntley, B.J. Baylor
FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich
WR – Drake London, Frank Darby, *Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali
TE – *Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, *John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk, John Raine
LT – Jake Matthews, Germain Ifedi
LG – Kyle Hinton, Matt Hennessy, *Jalen Mayfield, *Justin Shaffer
C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison
RG – Chris Lindstrom
RT – Kaleb McGary, Tyler Vrabel, Joshua Miles
WR – Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Ra’Shaun Henry
DEFENSE
OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Quinton Bell
DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne, Amani Bledsoe
NT – Eddie Goldman, *Ta’Quon Graham, Jalen Dalton
DE – David Onyemata, Joe Gaziano
OLB – Calais Campbell, Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, David Anenih
ILB – Kaden Elliss, Dorian Etheridge, Tae Davis
ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman
CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes (nickel), Dylan Mabin, Javelin Guidry
FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy, Jamal Peters
SS – Richie Grant, *Jovante Moffatt
CB – *Casey Hayward, Jeff Okudah, Cornell Armstrong, Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Matt Hankins, John Reid
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P/H – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Avery Williams
KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams
Note: Players who ended the season on injured reserve have an asterisk.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author