Falcons to stay with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback

Heinicke was 21 of 38 for 268 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday’s 31-28 loss to the Vikings. He finished with a passer rating of 75.3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He led the Falcons to 10 of 18 conversion on third downs (55.6%) conversions, which was the best mark of the season.

Smith initally commited to Heinicke for just one game when he announced the move from starter Desmond Ridder last week. After the game, he was not ready to announce a starter, but on Monday he said he’ll going to stick with Heinicke and being mindful that this is the last game before the bye week.

“I thought he operated on third down pretty well,” Smith said. “He gave us some chances. He did make plays on third down.”

(More to come)