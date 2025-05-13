Falcons sign linebacker, release wide receiver

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed veteran linebacker Caleb Johnson and released wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II on Monday.
Johnson, 26, who played at Houston Christian, signed with the Bears after the 2021 NFL draft. He has played with the Bears (2021) and the Jaguars (2022-24).
Johnson, who is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, has played in 65 NFL games with no starts.
Dorsett, 32, a former first-round pick by the Colts in 2015, last played in the NFL in 2023.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: AP
You’re probably seeing more homes for sale in metro Atlanta. Here’s why.
The are a lot more homes for sale in metro Atlanta than this time a year ago. Here's why and what it means for both the buyer and the seller
Atlanta Beltline seeks funding for driverless vehicle pilot program
The Atlanta Beltline plans a $3 million pilot program that will bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail in advance of next year’s FIFA World Cup games.
Insurance chief John King jumps into Georgia’s U.S. Senate race
Republican casts himself as a combat-tested conservative who can win over both Kemp allies and MAGA loyalists.