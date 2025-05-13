Falcons sign linebacker, release wide receiver

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed veteran linebacker Caleb Johnson and released wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II on Monday.

Johnson, 26, who played at Houston Christian, signed with the Bears after the 2021 NFL draft. He has played with the Bears (2021) and the Jaguars (2022-24).

Johnson, who is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, has played in 65 NFL games with no starts.