Falcons sign linebacker, release wide receiver

Caleb Johnson has previously played for the Bears, Jaguars.
The Falcons signed veteran linebacker Caleb Johnson and released wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II on Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed veteran linebacker Caleb Johnson and released wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II on Monday.

Johnson, 26, who played at Houston Christian, signed with the Bears after the 2021 NFL draft. He has played with the Bears (2021) and the Jaguars (2022-24).

Johnson, who is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, has played in 65 NFL games with no starts.

Dorsett, 32, a former first-round pick by the Colts in 2015, last played in the NFL in 2023.

