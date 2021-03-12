Falcons sign Jaeden Graham, their final ERFA

Tight end Jaeden Graham, an exclusive-rights free agent, signed with the Falcons on Friday. His signing pushed the roster to 44.
Graham, who played at Yale, has caught 12 passes for 174 yards (14.5 avg.) and one touchdown in 32 games with the Falcons.
He was on the practice squad in 2018 and played in all 16 games in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, mostly on special teams.
The team’s other four ERFAs, Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo, defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, wide receiver Christian Blake and cornerback Tyler Hall, were signed Thursday.
Exclusive-rights free agents have three or fewer accrued seasons and can negotiate only with their current team ahead of the new year. If they are not tendered a contract, they become unrestricted free agents.
The Falcons also have decisions to make on their restricted free agents, offensive lineman Matt Gono and wide receiver/returner Brandon Powell.