Falcons’ release official depth chart for Lions’ game

The Falcons released their official depth chart for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game against the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.
The Falcons are set to play their second game under interim coach Raheem Morris at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Series history: This will be the 38th meeting. The Lions (2-3) lead the series 24-13. The Falcons (1-5) won the last meeting 30-26 on Sept. 24, 2017 in the 10-second run-off game.
Here’s a look at the official depth chart for the Minnesota game:
OFFENSE
QB -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub
WR -- Julio Jones, Christian Blake
WR -- Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus
WR -- Russell Gage, Brandon Powell
TE -- Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker, Jaeden Graham (Team actually list Graham ahead of Stocker. Stocker has played 142 snaps. Graham just 25)
RB -- Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison
FB -- Keith Smith
LT -- Jake Matthews, Matt Gono
LG -- James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy
C -- Alex Mack, Justin McCray
RG -- Chris Lindstrom
RT --Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono, John Wetzel
DEFENSE
DE -- Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris
DT -- Grady Jarrett, Deadrin Senat
DT -- Tyeler Davison
DE -- Dante Fowler, Steven Means, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB -- Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds
LB -- Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker
CB – A.J. Terrell, Jordan Miller
CB -- Kendall Sheffield, Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB -- Isaiah Oliver, Tyler Hall
FS --- Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman
SS – Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins
SPECIAL TEAMS
K -- Younghoe Koo
P -- Sterling Hofrichter
LS -- Josh Harris
KR – Brandon Powell
PR -- Brandon Powell
Falcons' next four games
Our journalists are committed to pursuing the facts.Thank you for subscribing toThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com