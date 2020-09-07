Falcons release first official depth chart for 2020

The Falcons released their first depth chart for the 2020 season Monday.
James Carpenter is listed as the starter at left guard after rookie Matt Hennessey was injured late in camp.
On defense, the Falcons list three safeties as starters in Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee and Ricardo Allen.
Also, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus won the kick returner job, while Brandon Powell was listed as the punt returner.
Here’s a look at the official depth chart:
OFFENSE
QB -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub
WR -- Julio Jones, Christian Blake
WR -- Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus
WR -- Russell Gage, Brandon Powell
TE -- Hayden Hurst, Jaeden Graham, Luke Stocker
RB -- Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison
FB -- Keith Smith
LT -- Jake Matthews, Matt Gono
LG -- James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy
C -- Alex Mack, Justin McCray
RG -- Chris Lindstrom
RT --Kaleb McGary, Timon Parris
DEFENSE
DE -- Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris
DT -- Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat
DT -- Tyeler Davison, John Cominsky
DE -- Dante Fowler, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB -- Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds
LB -- Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker, Deone Bucannon
CB -- A.J. Terrell, Darqueze Dennard, Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB -- Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield
S -- Damontae Kazee
S -- Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman
S -- Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins
SPECIAL TEAMS
K -- Younghoe Koo
P -- Sterling Hofrichter
LS -- Josh Harris
KR --Olamide Zaccheaus
PR --Brandon Powell
Holder -- Sterling Hofrichter
KO -- Younghoe Koo