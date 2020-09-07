X

Falcons release first official depth chart for 2020

12/08/2019 -- Atlanta, Georgia -- Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn (left) walks off the field with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) and Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) after defeating the Carolina Panthers during a NFL football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Sunday, December 8, 2019. Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) scored a touchdown when he caught a 93-yard touchdown pass from Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons released their first depth chart for the 2020 season Monday.

James Carpenter is listed as the starter at left guard after rookie Matt Hennessey was injured late in camp.

On defense, the Falcons list three safeties as starters in Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee and Ricardo Allen.

Also, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus won the kick returner job, while Brandon Powell was listed as the punt returner.

Here’s a look at the official depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub

WR -- Julio Jones, Christian Blake

WR -- Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus

WR -- Russell Gage, Brandon Powell

TE -- Hayden Hurst, Jaeden Graham, Luke Stocker

RB -- Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison

FB -- Keith Smith

LT -- Jake Matthews, Matt Gono

LG -- James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy

C -- Alex Mack, Justin McCray

RG -- Chris Lindstrom

RT --Kaleb McGary, Timon Parris

DEFENSE

DE -- Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris

DT -- Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat

DT -- Tyeler Davison, John Cominsky

DE -- Dante Fowler, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB -- Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds

LB -- Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker, Deone Bucannon

CB -- A.J. Terrell, Darqueze Dennard, Blidi Wreh-Wilson

CB -- Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield

S -- Damontae Kazee

S -- Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman

S -- Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIAL TEAMS

K -- Younghoe Koo

P -- Sterling Hofrichter

LS -- Josh Harris

KR --Olamide Zaccheaus

PR --Brandon Powell

Holder -- Sterling Hofrichter

KO -- Younghoe Koo

