Falcons release defensive tackle Eli Ankou, WR Chris Rowland

Against Miami in the second exhibition game, he played 20 offensive snaps (39%) and nine on special teams (39%). He had a punt return for 4 yards and a kickoff return of 16 yards.

In the final game against the Browns, he played 16 offensive snaps (29%) and 2 special teams snaps (11%).

He was essentially competing with Avery Williams for the punt returning job.

Rowland, who’s 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, was the 2019 Black College Football player of the year and received his award during the Black College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Feb. 15, 2020, in Atlanta.

While at Tennessee State, Rowland set an HBCU record with 104 receptions in 2019, eclipsing the mark of 103 set by Mississippi Valley State’s Jerry Rice in 1984.

Ankou, who’s 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, played at UCLA. He played 19 defensive snaps (24%) in the 19-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday. Dawe played 21 defensive snaps (27%) against the Browns.

Dawe, who played at Brigham Young, was signed as an undrafted rookie after the 2021 draft.

The Falcons have 24 more players to cut to get down to 53 by the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

The Bow Tie Chronicles