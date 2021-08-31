Falcons release defensive tackle Eli Ankou, WR Chris Rowland

Wide receiver Chris Rowland was release by the Falcons on Monday, according to his agent Cedric Saunders.
Defensive tackle Eli Ankou, who was with the Falcons for most of the offseason, was re-signed with the team on Aug. 19. He was released by the team on Monday, according to his agent Patrick VanHall.
Also, the Falcons releasee defensive tackle Zac Dawe, according to a report/tweet by ESPN. Dawe’s agent Jordan Byrd confirmed the report.
Rowland played at Tennessee State of the Ohio Valley Conference. Rowland was signed in 2020 and spent most of the season on the Falcons’ practice squad. He was called up to the 53-man roster for the final two games last season.
Rowland had a target and played 27 offensive snaps (50%) and five special teams snaps (19%) against the Titans in the opening exhibition game. He had a punt return for 12 yards and two kickoff returns for 34 yards.
Against Miami in the second exhibition game, he played 20 offensive snaps (39%) and nine on special teams (39%). He had a punt return for 4 yards and a kickoff return of 16 yards.
In the final game against the Browns, he played 16 offensive snaps (29%) and 2 special teams snaps (11%).
He was essentially competing with Avery Williams for the punt returning job.
Rowland, who’s 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, was the 2019 Black College Football player of the year and received his award during the Black College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Feb. 15, 2020, in Atlanta.
While at Tennessee State, Rowland set an HBCU record with 104 receptions in 2019, eclipsing the mark of 103 set by Mississippi Valley State’s Jerry Rice in 1984.
Ankou, who’s 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, played at UCLA. He played 19 defensive snaps (24%) in the 19-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday. Dawe played 21 defensive snaps (27%) against the Browns.
Dawe, who played at Brigham Young, was signed as an undrafted rookie after the 2021 draft.
The Falcons have 24 more players to cut to get down to 53 by the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.
The Bow Tie Chronicles