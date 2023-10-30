Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Titans

Jarrett returned to the sidelines in the second half wearing street clothes. After the game, he was walking and appeared to be in good spirits when talking to some friends outside the locker room.

“I’m good,” Jarrett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It would be a major blow if Jarrett’s MRI comes back with some damage and he misses time. The two-time Pro Bowler has started 88 straight games dating back to the 2018 season.

Defensive tackles LaCale London and Ta’Quon Graham took most of Jarrett’s snaps. London played 41 of 68 defensive snaps (60%) and Graham played 26 (38%). Starting defensive tackle David Onyemata played 53 defensive snaps (78%).

Wide receiver Drake London, who left the game in the third quarter with a groin injury after taking a big hit to his mid-section, played 37 of 68 snaps (54%).

Quarterback Desmond Ridder played 31 (46%) of the snaps, while Taylor Heinicke played 37 (54%).

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player offense special teams

C Lindstrom G 68 100% 5 14%

J Matthews T 68 100% 5 14%

K McGary T 68 100% 5 14%

M Bergeron G 68 100% 5 14%

D Dalman C 68 100%

B Robinson RB 50 74%

J Smith TE 48 71%

V Jefferson WR 48 71%

K Pitts TE 41 60%

D London WR 37 54%

T Heinicke QB 37 54%

D Ridder QB 31 46%

K Hodge WR 29 43% 20 57%

S Miller WR 23 34% 7 20%

M Pruitt TE 19 28% 5 14%

T Allgeier RB 15 22% 3 9%

M Hollins WR 14 21% 25 71%

C Patterson RB 12 18% 5 14%

K Smith FB 4 6% 14 40%

Player defense special teams

R Grant SS 68 100% 16 46%

J Bates FS 68 100%

A Terrell CB 68 100%

K Elliss LB 65 96%

J Okudah CB 63 93%

N Landman LB 56 82% 9 26%

D Onyemata DT 53 78% 4 11%

C Campbell DE 45 66% 9 26%

B Dupree LB 42 62%

L London DT 41 60% 4 11%

D Alford CB 39 57% 4 11%

A Ebiketie LB 33 49%

L Carter LB 30 44% 7 20%

Z Harrison DE 27 40% 9 26%

T Graham DE 26 38% 4 11%

D Hellams SS 12 18% 29 83%

M Hughes CB 5 7% 13 37%

G Jarrett DT 4 6%

A Smith LB 3 4% 28 80%

Player Special teams only

D Malone LB 30 86%

M Abernathy FS 26 74%

T Flowers CB 26 74%

J FitzPatrick TE 19 54%

B Pinion P 17 49%

L McCullough LS 11 31%

K Hinton G 5 14%

Y Koo K 5 14%

R Neuzil C 5 14%

S Norton T 5 14%

