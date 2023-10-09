Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Texans

Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary played 36 of 77 offensive snaps (47%) before leaving the game with a knee injury in the 21-19 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Storm Norton, who was signed off the Saints’ practice squad on Sept. 26, played 41 offensive snaps (53%) to close out the game.

Norton, 29, started 15 games in 2021 and played in 35 games between 2020-22 with the Chargers. The Falcons were looking to upgrade the backup swing tackle spot this offseason. They elected to move on from Jalen Mayfield and had signed Isaiah Prince.

Prince, who had played with the Bengals, was released after Norton was signed.

“It’s been a crazy week, no doubt,” Norton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Getting here last Tuesday and then going to London. Again, it’s a testament to the coaches and how we stress the game plan throughout the week, the scheme and the looks that we are expecting to get.”

McGary rode the bike on the sideline before going into the locker room. Falcons coach Arthur Smith took that as a good sign that injury may not be long-term.

“This is all about being a professional and it’s our job,” Norton said. “We are expected to go out there and perform. It’s just something where you have to apply a little extra work after being here short-term. It felt good being out there.”

Cornerback A.J. Terrell left the game and went to the concussion evaluation tent. He returned to the game. Also, veteran defensive end Calais Campbell suffered an arm injury.

Terrell played 50 of 58 defensive snaps (86%) and Campbell played 31 (53%).

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player Offense Special teams

D Ridder QB 77 100%

J Matthews T 77 100% 3 10%

M Bergeron G 77 100% 3 10%

D Dalman C 77 100% 2 7%

C Lindstrom G 77 100% 3 10%

S Norton T 41 53% 3 10%

K McGary T 36 47% 1 3%

D London WR 66 86%

J Smith TE 49 64%

B Robinson RB 47 61%

K Pitts TE 41 53%

K Hodge WR 37 48% 17 59%

M Pruitt TE 35 45% 6 21%

T Allgeier RB 34 44%

M Hollins WR 30 39% 4 14%

K Smith FB 22 29% 21 72%

S Miller WR 18 23% 6 21%

C Patterson RB 5 6% 6 21%

J FitzPatrick TE 1 1% 11 38%

Player defense special teams

R Grant SS 58 100% 14 48%

N Landman LB 58 100% 10 34%

K Elliss LB 58 100%

J Okudah CB 58 100%

J Bates FS 58 100%

A Terrell CB 50 86%

G Jarrett DT 46 79% 5 17%

D Onyemata DT 44 76% 5 17%

B Dupree LB 42 72%

D Alford CB 36 62% 5 17%

C Campbell DE 31 53% 8 28%

A Ebiketie LB 28 48% 4 14%

L Carter LB 22 38% 10 34%

Z Harrison DE 15 26% 6 21%

A Huggins DT 9 16% 5 17%

E Ankou DT 9 16%

J Hawkins FS 8 14% 26 90%

M Hughes CB 8 14% 10 34%

Player Special teams

T Davis LB 26 90%

T Flowers CB 26 90%

D Malone LB 23 79%

D Hellams SS 15 52%

B Pinion P 12 41%

L McCullough LS 8 28%

C Phillips CB 6 21%

K Hinton G 3 10%

Y Koo K 3 10%

R Neuzil C 3 10%

