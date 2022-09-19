Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen, who was taken in the second round of the draft, played 11 defensive snaps (14%) at linebacker in the 31-27 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Andersen, who played solely on special teams in the season opener, was in for Rashaad Evans, who played 54 of 63 defensive snaps (86%).
Andersen had a tackle, a special teams tackle and a blocked punt.
Also, cornerback Darren Hall played 25 defensive snaps (40%) as Casey Hayward dealt with a shoulder injury.
Running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley, wide receiver Jared Bernhardt and outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone made their NFL debuts.
Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Rams:
Player Offense Special teams
J Matthews LT 61 100% 4 17%
E Wilkinson LG 61 100% 4 17%
D Dalman C 61 100%
C Lindstrom RG 61 100% 4 17%
K McGary RT 61 100% 4 17%
M Mariota QB 61 100%
K Pitts TE 57 93%
D London WR 50 82%
P Hesse TE 40 66% 11 48%
C Patterson RB 36 59% 7 30%
O Zaccheaus WR 26 43% 1 4%
T Allgeier RB 19 31% 7 30%
B Edwards WR 16 26%
A Williams RB 15 25% 1 2% 19 83%
K Smith FB 15 25% 1 2% 14 61%
A Firkser TE 13 21%
K Hodge WR 12 20% 1 2% 13 57%
C Huntley RB 3 5%
J Bernhardt WR 2 3%
C Gossett G 1 2% 4 17%
Player Defense Special teams
G Jarrett DE 49 78%
A Rush NT 13 21%
T Graham DE 38 60% 5 22%
L Carter OLB 52 83% 1 4%
M Walker ILB 62 98%
R Evans ILB 54 86%
A Ogundeji OLB 29 46% 6 26%
R Grant SS 63 100% 6 26%
A Terrell CB 53 84%
C Hayward CB 46 73%
J Hawkins FS 36 57% 2 9%
E Harris NB 30 48% 19 83%
A Ebiketie LB 33 52%
D Marlowe SS 27 43% 18 78%
D Hall CB 25 40% 6 26%
T Horne DT 19 30% 5 22%
M Ford CB 17 27% 19 83%
D Malone LB 12 19% 12 52%
D Alford DB 12 19%
A Anderson DE 11 17% 5 22%
T Andersen LB 9 14% 19 83%
Special teams
N Landman LB 11 48%
B Pinion P 10 43%
L McCullough LS 5 22%
M Hennessy C 4 17%
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
