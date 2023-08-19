Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bengals

Most of the Falcons’ offensive starters played 17 snaps (24%), and the defensive starters played 11 snaps (11%) in the 13-13 tie with the Bengals on Friday.

Rookie Bijan Robinson played 12 snaps and Tyler Allgeier, who started, played five.

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the exhibition game:

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

PLAYER OFFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

Desmond Ridder QB 17 25%

Bijan Robinson RB 12 17%

Kaleb McGary RT 17 25%

Jake Matthews LT 17 25%

Drew Dalman C 17 25%

Chris Lindstrom RG 17 25%

Matthew Bergeron LG 23 33%

Mack Hollins WR 14 20%

Drake London WR 12 17%

Kyle Pitts TE 9 13%

KhaDarel Hodge WR 8 12% 1 5%

Tyler Allgeier RB 5 7%

Tucker Fisk TE 8 12% 7 37%

Tyler Vrabel T 41 59% 3 16%

Taylor Heinicke QB 41 59%

Ryan Neuzil G 41 59%

Kyle Hinton G 35 51% 3 16%

Parker Hesse TE 32 46% 2 11%

Jonotthan Harrison C 29 42% 3 16%

Godwin Igwebuike RB 28 41% 8 42%

John FitzPatrick TE 27 39% 7 37%

Jalen Mayfield G 27 39%

Joshua Miles T 25 36% 3 16%

Carlos Washington RB 24 35%

Keilahn Harris WR 23 33%

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR 22 32% 4 21%

Zay Malone WR 22 32% 1 5%

Josh Ali WR 20 29% 2 11%

Penny Hart WR 19 28% 5 26%

Scotty Miller WR 19 28%

Jovaughn Gwyn C 17 25% 3 16%

Justin Shaffer G 17 25% 3 16%

Barry Wesley T 11 16%

Logan Woodside QB 11 16%

Michal Menet C 11 16%

Mathew Sexton WR 10 14% 4 21%

MyCole Pruitt TE 9 13%

Slade Bolden WR 7 10% 3 16%

Jonnu Smith TE 7 10%

Clint Ratkovich FB 5 7% 4 21%

Keith Smith FB 3 4% 1 5%

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

PLAYER DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

Clark Phillips CB 48 76% 1 5%

Demarcco Hellams FS 45 71% 8 42%

Darren Hall CB 34 54% 7 37%

Natrone Brooks CB 32 51% 6 32%

Zach Harrison DE 31 49% 6 32%

Micah Abernathy FS 28 44% 11 58%

Mike Jones LB 28 44% 5 26%

Kemoko Turay DE 27 43% 3 16%

Tae Davis LB 24 38% 7 37%

Breon Borders CB 24 38% 6 32%

Nate Landman LB 24 38% 5 26%

Albert Huggins DT 24 38%

Carlos Davis DT 22 35% 3 16%

Arnold Ebiketie LB 21 33% 7 37%

LaCale London DT 21 33% 1 5%

Andre Smith LB 20 32% 7 37%

DeAngelo Malone LB 18 29% 13 68%

Jaylinn Hawkins FS 18 29% 6 32%

Timmy Horne DT 18 29% 1 5%

Cliff Chattman FS 15 24% 5 26%

Lukas Denis FS 14 22% 4 21%

Bless Austin CB 14 22% 1 5%

A.J. Terrell CB 11 17%

Jessie Bates FS 11 17%

Kaden Elliss LB 11 17%

Tre Flowers CB 11 17%

Troy Andersen LB 11 17%

Richie Grant SS 11 17%

Delontae Scott DE 10 16%

Demone Harris DE 10 16%

Frank Ginda LB 8 13% 5 26%

Dee Alford CB 7 11% 3 16%

Justin Ellis DT 7 11% 1 5%

Grady Jarrett DT 7 11%

Bud Dupree LB 7 11%

Calais Campbell DE 7 11%

David Onyemata DT 6 10%

Caeveon Patton DT 4 6%

Lorenzo Carter LB 4 6%

SPECIAL TEAMS

Bradley Pinion P 9 47%

Liam McCullough LS 6 32%

Younghoe Koo K 4 21%

