Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bengals

Most of the Falcons’ offensive starters played 17 snaps (24%), and the defensive starters played 11 snaps (11%) in the 13-13 tie with the Bengals on Friday.
Rookie Bijan Robinson played 12 snaps and Tyler Allgeier, who started, played five.
Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the exhibition game:
PLAYER OFFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
Desmond Ridder QB 17 25%
Bijan Robinson RB 12 17%
Kaleb McGary RT 17 25%
Jake Matthews LT 17 25%
Drew Dalman C 17 25%
Chris Lindstrom RG 17 25%
Matthew Bergeron LG 23 33%
Mack Hollins WR 14 20%
Drake London WR 12 17%
Kyle Pitts TE 9 13%
KhaDarel Hodge WR 8 12% 1 5%
Tyler Allgeier RB 5 7%
Tucker Fisk TE 8 12% 7 37%
Tyler Vrabel T 41 59% 3 16%
Taylor Heinicke QB 41 59%
Ryan Neuzil G 41 59%
Kyle Hinton G 35 51% 3 16%
Parker Hesse TE 32 46% 2 11%
Jonotthan Harrison C 29 42% 3 16%
Godwin Igwebuike RB 28 41% 8 42%
John FitzPatrick TE 27 39% 7 37%
Jalen Mayfield G 27 39%
Joshua Miles T 25 36% 3 16%
Carlos Washington RB 24 35%
Keilahn Harris WR 23 33%
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR 22 32% 4 21%
Zay Malone WR 22 32% 1 5%
Josh Ali WR 20 29% 2 11%
Penny Hart WR 19 28% 5 26%
Scotty Miller WR 19 28%
Jovaughn Gwyn C 17 25% 3 16%
Justin Shaffer G 17 25% 3 16%
Barry Wesley T 11 16%
Logan Woodside QB 11 16%
Michal Menet C 11 16%
Mathew Sexton WR 10 14% 4 21%
MyCole Pruitt TE 9 13%
Slade Bolden WR 7 10% 3 16%
Jonnu Smith TE 7 10%
Clint Ratkovich FB 5 7% 4 21%
Keith Smith FB 3 4% 1 5%
PLAYER DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
Clark Phillips CB 48 76% 1 5%
Demarcco Hellams FS 45 71% 8 42%
Darren Hall CB 34 54% 7 37%
Natrone Brooks CB 32 51% 6 32%
Zach Harrison DE 31 49% 6 32%
Micah Abernathy FS 28 44% 11 58%
Mike Jones LB 28 44% 5 26%
Kemoko Turay DE 27 43% 3 16%
Tae Davis LB 24 38% 7 37%
Breon Borders CB 24 38% 6 32%
Nate Landman LB 24 38% 5 26%
Albert Huggins DT 24 38%
Carlos Davis DT 22 35% 3 16%
Arnold Ebiketie LB 21 33% 7 37%
LaCale London DT 21 33% 1 5%
Andre Smith LB 20 32% 7 37%
DeAngelo Malone LB 18 29% 13 68%
Jaylinn Hawkins FS 18 29% 6 32%
Timmy Horne DT 18 29% 1 5%
Cliff Chattman FS 15 24% 5 26%
Lukas Denis FS 14 22% 4 21%
Bless Austin CB 14 22% 1 5%
A.J. Terrell CB 11 17%
Jessie Bates FS 11 17%
Kaden Elliss LB 11 17%
Tre Flowers CB 11 17%
Troy Andersen LB 11 17%
Richie Grant SS 11 17%
Delontae Scott DE 10 16%
Demone Harris DE 10 16%
Frank Ginda LB 8 13% 5 26%
Dee Alford CB 7 11% 3 16%
Justin Ellis DT 7 11% 1 5%
Grady Jarrett DT 7 11%
Bud Dupree LB 7 11%
Calais Campbell DE 7 11%
David Onyemata DT 6 10%
Caeveon Patton DT 4 6%
Lorenzo Carter LB 4 6%
SPECIAL TEAMS
Bradley Pinion P 9 47%
Liam McCullough LS 6 32%
Younghoe Koo K 4 21%
