Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bengals

Atlanta Falcons
By
15 minutes ago
X

Most of the Falcons’ offensive starters played 17 snaps (24%), and the defensive starters played 11 snaps (11%) in the 13-13 tie with the Bengals on Friday.

Rookie Bijan Robinson played 12 snaps and Tyler Allgeier, who started, played five.

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the exhibition game:

PLAYER OFFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

Desmond Ridder QB 17 25%

Bijan Robinson RB 12 17%

Kaleb McGary RT 17 25%

Jake Matthews LT 17 25%

Drew Dalman C 17 25%

Chris Lindstrom RG 17 25%

Matthew Bergeron LG 23 33%

Mack Hollins WR 14 20%

Drake London WR 12 17%

Kyle Pitts TE 9 13%

KhaDarel Hodge WR 8 12% 1 5%

Tyler Allgeier RB 5 7%

Tucker Fisk TE 8 12% 7 37%

Tyler Vrabel T 41 59% 3 16%

Taylor Heinicke QB 41 59%

Ryan Neuzil G 41 59%

Kyle Hinton G 35 51% 3 16%

Parker Hesse TE 32 46% 2 11%

Jonotthan Harrison C 29 42% 3 16%

Godwin Igwebuike RB 28 41% 8 42%

John FitzPatrick TE 27 39% 7 37%

Jalen Mayfield G 27 39%

Joshua Miles T 25 36% 3 16%

Carlos Washington RB 24 35%

Keilahn Harris WR 23 33%

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR 22 32% 4 21%

Zay Malone WR 22 32% 1 5%

Josh Ali WR 20 29% 2 11%

Penny Hart WR 19 28% 5 26%

Scotty Miller WR 19 28%

Jovaughn Gwyn C 17 25% 3 16%

Justin Shaffer G 17 25% 3 16%

Barry Wesley T 11 16%

Logan Woodside QB 11 16%

Michal Menet C 11 16%

Mathew Sexton WR 10 14% 4 21%

MyCole Pruitt TE 9 13%

Slade Bolden WR 7 10% 3 16%

Jonnu Smith TE 7 10%

Clint Ratkovich FB 5 7% 4 21%

Keith Smith FB 3 4% 1 5%

PLAYER DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

Clark Phillips CB 48 76% 1 5%

Demarcco Hellams FS 45 71% 8 42%

Darren Hall CB 34 54% 7 37%

Natrone Brooks CB 32 51% 6 32%

Zach Harrison DE 31 49% 6 32%

Micah Abernathy FS 28 44% 11 58%

Mike Jones LB 28 44% 5 26%

Kemoko Turay DE 27 43% 3 16%

Tae Davis LB 24 38% 7 37%

Breon Borders CB 24 38% 6 32%

Nate Landman LB 24 38% 5 26%

Albert Huggins DT 24 38%

Carlos Davis DT 22 35% 3 16%

Arnold Ebiketie LB 21 33% 7 37%

LaCale London DT 21 33% 1 5%

Andre Smith LB 20 32% 7 37%

DeAngelo Malone LB 18 29% 13 68%

Jaylinn Hawkins FS 18 29% 6 32%

Timmy Horne DT 18 29% 1 5%

Cliff Chattman FS 15 24% 5 26%

Lukas Denis FS 14 22% 4 21%

Bless Austin CB 14 22% 1 5%

A.J. Terrell CB 11 17%

Jessie Bates FS 11 17%

Kaden Elliss LB 11 17%

Tre Flowers CB 11 17%

Troy Andersen LB 11 17%

Richie Grant SS 11 17%

Delontae Scott DE 10 16%

Demone Harris DE 10 16%

Frank Ginda LB 8 13% 5 26%

Dee Alford CB 7 11% 3 16%

Justin Ellis DT 7 11% 1 5%

Grady Jarrett DT 7 11%

Bud Dupree LB 7 11%

Calais Campbell DE 7 11%

David Onyemata DT 6 10%

Caeveon Patton DT 4 6%

Lorenzo Carter LB 4 6%

SPECIAL TEAMS

Bradley Pinion P 9 47%

Liam McCullough LS 6 32%

Younghoe Koo K 4 21%

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Christie slams Trump as ‘coward’ who will lose if he’s the GOP nominee in 202452m ago

Credit: AJC

THE GATHERING 2023
LIVE: Day 2 of Trump rivals courting conservatives in Battleground Georgia

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BEHIND THE SCENES
Fifteen hours at the Fulton courthouse
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump’s shadow looms large over GOP gathering of White House hopefuls
19h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump’s shadow looms large over GOP gathering of White House hopefuls
19h ago

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

State senator could be suspended over Trump indictment
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder: ‘I took what the defense gave me’
8m ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Bijan Robinson impresses in NFL debut
7h ago
Desmond Ridder, Bijan Robinson flash in Falcons’ opening drive
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Darnell Wilburn/ Kennesaw State

KSU student’s baseball app among best at Apple coding challenge
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
Politics: How to follow updates about Erick Erickson's event, the Gathering
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top