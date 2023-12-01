Falcons’ next opponent: A look at the Jets quarterback Tim Boyle

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Boyle played in 11 games for the Packers, but never made a start. He was 3-of-4 passing in limited duty.

“He knows that Aaron Rodgers did a bunch of stuff that’s not in the playbook,” Gray said. “I know he did a lot of stuff that wasn’t in the playbook, which is good because now I can take control on the field. I can do the things that coaches can’t all of sudden call a play and think the play’s going to look like that.”

After two seasons with the Packers, Boyle made the Lions’ roster in 2021 and the Bears’ in 2022.

“Great football players always make coaches look good,” Gray said. “Trust me, I know that one. I know Tim knows those things. I know he just had his first start last week. He’s going to compete.”

While Rodgers won’t play, he’ll have a presence.

“Aaron Rodgers is going to be in his ear talking to him, giving him pointers on what we’re going to be doing on defense,” Gray said. “So, he’s actually getting coached by a guy who can’t play this week but is really, really good.”

