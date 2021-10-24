ajc logo
Falcons’ Matt Ryan praises Kyle Pitts

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan walks though the 28-yard throw to tight end that helped set up the game-winning field goal against the Dolphins.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

