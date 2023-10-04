Falcons’ Joshua Miles praying for shooting victims at Morgan State

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles is staying updated on the mass shooting on the Morgan State campus on the east side of Baltimore on Tuesday.

At least two people opened fire during a dispute between two groups at homecoming events Tuesday night, but the five victims were likely not the shooter’s intended targets, officials said, according to the Associated Press.

All other homecoming events and classes were canceled for the remainder of the week, including Saturday’s football game, university President David Wilson announced late Wednesday afternoon. Wilson said the regrettable decision marked “the very first time in Morgan’s history” that such events were canceled. Some students were seen leaving campus with duffel bags and suitcases Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ve been talking to them dudes all day long,” Miles, who’s on the Falcons’ practice squad, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday after practice. “I haven’t had a chance to talk to the coach yet. A lot of us are disappointed, but not really surprised. The reality of living in Baltimore, in east Baltimore can sometimes be kind of bleak. However, everybody on that campus is really strong.”

Miles was a star for the Golden Bears, one of the nation’s storied HBCUs (Historically Black College and University) from 2014 to 2018. He started his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals.

“A lot of guys are rallying around each other,” Miles said. “I talked to a lot of guys on the football team. They seem like they are safe, but they are very concerned. Homecoming weekend is coming up. This was our biggest weekend. I’ve just been praying for them every since I got the news.”

The shooting unfolded around 9:30 p.m., shortly after a coronation ceremony for this year’s Mister and Miss Morgan State in the campus auditorium. Attendees were walking from the auditorium to the student center for a coronation ball, which was about to begin when gunfire sent people scattering in fear.

The gunshot victims — four men and one woman — are between ages 18 and 22. Four are Morgan State students.

No arrests have been made yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.